ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

3 Big Things Today, June 24, 2022

By Tony Dreibus
Agriculture Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWheat and corn futures jumped in overnight trading on concerns that grain shipments from the Ukraine are not coming to the global market. A missile strike on a Ukrainian port in Mykolaiv by Russian forces has led to concern that exports from grain terminals in Ukraine won't be coming, at least...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

Ukrainian dairy producers, especially small family farms, struggling to survive

Because much of the attention is focused on how Ukraine is going to export grain and oilseeds, less attention is being paid to other agricultural sectors like dairy. Yet, the consequences of the war on the Ukrainian dairy industry, which is the country’s second largest sector of agriculture after crops, are devastating.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Grain prices end the day mixed | Monday, June 27, 2022

U.S. grain prices ended the trade on Monday mixed. July corn was down 6 cents with December corn down 21 cents. July soybean futures were 19 ¾ cents higher with November beans up 8 ½ cents. July Chicago wheat closed down 19 ¾ cents, July Kansas City wheat closed down 19 ¾ cents and July Minneapolis wheat closed down 29 ¼ cents.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Chicago corn falls as weather prospects improve

BEIJING/PARIS, June 27 (Reuters) - Chicago corn fell on Monday, weighed by the prospect of improving weather in some producing regions. Wheat and soybeans rose after strong losses the previous week. The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) slid 0.9% to $7.43-1/2 a bushel. Chicago wheat...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. wheat futures hit lowest price since February; corn down, soy up

CHICAGO, June 27 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell to their lowest price since February on Monday, pressured by the expanding harvest of winter wheat in the Northern Hemisphere and a lack of demand for U.S. supplies, traders said. Corn futures also fell, led by deferred contracts representing the 2022...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
Agriculture Online

Evening edition | Monday, June 27, 2022

In tonight’s Evening Edition, read about today's USDA Crop Progress Report, chemical shortages facing U.S. farmers, and the potential for drought conditions to extend into July in the Corn Belt. Corn rated at 67% good to excellent, down 3% from last week. The USDA released its Crop Progress report...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-EU rapeseed, sunseed prices seen falling as supply improves

PARIS, June 27 (Reuters) - Prices for rapeseed and sunflower seed in the European Union are expected to fall in 2022/23 from high levels this season, curbed by bigger projected harvests and continuing imports from war-torn Ukraine, consultancy Strategie Grains said. Rapeseed futures on Euronext hit an all-time record this...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Ukraine grain exports 44% down so far in June -ministry

KYIV, June 27 (Reuters) - Ukrainian grain exports in the first 22 days of June fell by around 44% from a year earlier to 1.11 million tonnes, agriculture ministry data showed on Monday. The volumes included 978,000 tonnes of corn, 104,000 tonnes of wheat and 24,000 tonnes of barley, the...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Russian wheat prices down with approaching harvest pressure

June 27 (Reuters) - Russian export prices for the new wheat crop, which farmers will start harvesting within days, fell last week due to good crop prospects and after a decline in Chicago and Paris prices, analysts said on Monday. Prices for the new wheat crop with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports fell by $20 to $400 free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said. Sovecon, another consultancy, said prices for Russian wheat for supply in July-August were assessed at $390-$400 per tonne compared to $403-$410 a week ago. Russia exported 500,000 tonnes of grain last week compared with 220,000 tonnes a week earlier, Sovecon, said, citing data from ports. The weather conditions were favourable for the new crop last week with healthy rains in the most producing regions, Sovecon said. However, part of Russia's south, its breadbasket, could see more rains this week, which is not welcome at this stage as it could potentially worsen the quality of the new wheat crop, it added. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 14,175 rbls/t -500 rbls wheat, European part ($266.70) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 28,450 rbls/t -1,225 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 79,825 rbls/t -7,850 rbls oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 36,600 rbls/t -1,600 rbls (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,600/t -$210 oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,500/t -$70 oil (IKAR) - White sugar, $1,006.40/t +$92 Russia's south (IKAR) ($1 = 53.1500 roubles) (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Edmund Blair)
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy