ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Got $2,500? 2 Top Stocks That You Can Buy and Hold for a Lifetime

By James Brumley
Motley Fool
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that the world has learned to lean on technology to make everyday tasks easier, it's not going to revert to less-efficient, less-effective tools. Some companies in the healthcare industry are better off with a diverse product base than they are narrowing their focus. You’re reading a free article...

www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Suze Orman: This is 'the No. 1 investment' to make right now, 'no matter what'

Inflation is at historic highs, well above anything the U.S. has seen since the early 1980s. On Friday, June 10, investors and economists will be watching closely when the Bureau of Labor Statistics releases its latest consumer price index report, which measures the average change over time in prices paid by consumers for common goods and services.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

These Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks Can Make You $10,000 in Passive Income

Buffett's portfolio includes several dividend payers with good yields, including Chevron, Paramount Global, and Coca-Cola. You can build a five-figure passive income stream from dividends with regular investments over time. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Believe It or Not: You Can Invest in Commercial Real Estate With Less Than $100

Investing in commercial real estate can help you diversify your portfolio. You can invest in commercial real estate with less than $100. Several different investment options are worth considering. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buy And Hold#Stock#Technology Stocks#Productivity Software
Motley Fool

1 Green Flag for Moderna's Fall Vaccine Plan, and 1 Red Flag

Moderna aims to bring a new booster targeting omicron to market this fall. The company could lead the booster market with this potential product. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

Here's a Lesser-Known Reason to Always Keep Some Cash on Hand

It's an important thing to have. Carrying cash can be less convenient than swiping a credit card. It's important to have cash at the ready in case using a credit card isn't an option. Some people prefer to pay for purchases with cash. But many consumers have a tendency to...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
CNET

Mortgage Refinance Rates for June 24, 2022: Rates Fall

Multiple benchmark refinance rates trailed off today, reversing a general upward trend over the recent period. Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their mean rates slump. Average rates for 10-year fixed refinances also went down. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates have been increasing since the beginning of 2022...
BUSINESS
AOL Corp

Prepare yourself: Apple is announcing even more "new" products

Alert Apple aficionados: the company has reportedly hinted at new products and updated OG's to be released over the next year. According to Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman, the tech giant has a few more surprises up its 2022 sleeves than what was unveiled at the WWDC conference, which announced the new iOS 16 and macOS Ventura, including anticipated updates to iPhones, Apple Watches, and more.
ELECTRONICS
Motley Fool

3 Pros and 2 Cons of Auto-Paying Your Credit Cards

Don't set your cards to auto-pay until you read this. You can set up your credit cards to be automatically paid. Money will be taken directly out of your bank account to make your payment. There are advantages and disadvantages to setting up automatic payments. If you use credit cards,...
CREDITS & LOANS
Digital Trends

Apple’s Tim Cook drops heaviest hint yet about a future device

Apple is famous for keeping its cards close to its chest when it comes to upcoming products, so comments made by CEO Tim Cook this week have surprised many observers. Speaking in an interview with China Daily USA, Cook gave the clearest hint yet that Apple is working on a high-tech headset.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

1 Suffering Stock-Split Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

The stock market sell-off has made Nvidia quite attractive. New products in lucrative markets could help it sustain terrific growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Down 85% to Buy Right Now

While the stock is down significantly, business continues to fire on all cylinders. Now might be a good time for investors to add a few shares to their portfolios. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
CNET

Refinance Rates for June 27, 2022: Rates Dip Since Last Week

A few closely followed refinance rates trailed off today, including 10-year fixed, 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates have been increasing since the beginning of 2022 -- and we expect that trend to generally continue through the remainder of this year. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve has already hiked interest rates three times and appears poised to raise them further in 2022. Rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money, and homeowners considering a refinance may only find higher rates as the year goes on. If you're looking to lower your monthly mortgage payment, it could be advantageous to lock in a rate sooner than later. Make sure to think about your goals and circumstances, and compare rates and fees to find a mortgage lender who can meet your needs.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

1 Big Fintech Stock at Bargain Prices with Generous Returns

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. With its cheap valuation and high returns, Ally...
STOCKS
POLITICO

'Major shock': The economic fallout from the abortion decision

Editor’s note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
WOMEN'S HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy