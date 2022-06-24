City Shifts From Emergency Response to Debris Management – Asks for Public’s Help After Storm
By Kevin Zimmermann
With the most pressing issues now addressed, the long process of cleanup from the major thunderstorm of June 15th is underway by the Sheboygan Department of Public Works. The DPW now says with help from the public, cleanup should...
OOSTBURG, Wis. (WHBL) – Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Deputies say a 64 year old Sheboygan man was killed in a rollover crash early Monday morning near Oostburg. It was around 2:20 this morning when dispatch got a 911 call about a single vehicle crash near County Road Double-A in the Town of Holland. When crews arrived, they found the car was northbound on I-43 when it went into the median, hit a guard rail, and rolled several times. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash caused the southbound lanes to be closed for a time – the accident remains under investigation, but a press release says that alcohol appears to be a factor. The name of the victim is being withheld until the family is notified.
