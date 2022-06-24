City Shifts From Emergency Response to Debris Management – Asks for Public’s Help After Storm

OOSTBURG, Wis. (WHBL) – Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Deputies say a 64 year old Sheboygan man was killed in a rollover crash early Monday morning near Oostburg. It was around 2:20 this morning when dispatch got a 911 call about a single vehicle crash near County Road Double-A in the Town of Holland. When crews arrived, they found the car was northbound on I-43 when it went into the median, hit a guard rail, and rolled several times. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash caused the southbound lanes to be closed for a time – the accident remains under investigation, but a press release says that alcohol appears to be a factor. The name of the victim is being withheld until the family is notified.

SHEBOYGAN, WI ・ 15 HOURS AGO