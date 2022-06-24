ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, OR

CA WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

SFGate
 3 days ago

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 11 PM. * WHAT...Hot temperatures of 95 to 105 in the valleys during the. afternoons and 85 to 95 at usually cooler hilly locations. Overnight lows will also be unusually warm, generally in the. 60s....

kqennewsradio.com

SUNDAY THE HOTTEST DAY OF THE YEAR FOR ROSEBURG AND MEDFORD

Sunday was the hottest day of the year so far, for both Roseburg and Medford. Data from the National Weather Service said the mercury reached 100 degrees at the Roseburg Regional Airport and 103 degrees in Medford. The previous highest temperature in 2022 for both cities was 88 and 92 respectively, and was set last Thursday.
ROSEBURG, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Monday 6/27 – Motorcycle Crash and Fire on Hwy 199, Grants Pass Man Dies from Gunshot Wound During Domestic Disturbance

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. At approximately 10:53 on Sunday morning, several agencies responded to a motorcycle crash and fire on 199, according to Illinois Valley Fire District.
GRANTS PASS, OR
kqennewsradio.com

HEAT ADVISORY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT

A Heat Advisory remains in effect from 11:00 a.m. Saturday through 11:00 p.m. Monday for central Douglas County and much of western Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said hot temperatures of 95 degrees to 105 degrees in the valleys and 85 degrees to 95 degrees in usually cooler, hilly locations are expected. Overnight lows will be unusually warm, generally in the 60s.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Illegal Marijuana Grow Southern Oregon, June 27

On Thursday, June 23, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team, assisted by the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET), served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 600 block of Pinewood Way, Cave Junction, Josephine County. As a result, 3,944 illegal marijuana plants contained in seven (7) large, industrial sized greenhouses, were located, seized, and ultimately destroyed. Additionally, the property is subject to multiple code violations through Josephine County Code Enforcement, for unpermitted structures, multiple unpermitted electrical installations, and unpermitted excavation. Josephine County will move forward with legal action against the property owner which could result in closure of the property for one calendar year (illegal drug cultivation) and possible civil forfeiture. The investigation is on-going and no further information is available at this time.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
Klamath Alerts

Klamath Basin Oktoberfest is Back!

Annual brewing event returns to the basin in full form and is anticipated to be an experience not to miss out on!. Klamath Falls, OR (June 22nd , 2022) – After a two-year absence, the long-awaited Klamath Basin Oktoberfest is back! No matter if you want to wear lederhosen or Levi’s, what’s for certain is you won’t want to miss this festival come this fall. Following a two-year absence, the Klamath County Economic Development Association (KCEDA) announced today that it would be resuming the instant tradition in its full scope, something the event-host has been unable to do since the festival was first introduced in 2019. The 2019 event had groundbreaking attendance, attracting over 2,500 people, representing a welcome mix of residents and travelers from regions throughout the West Coast.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Klamath Falls News

Kruise draws thousands to downtown

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - The sun and cars were shining bright Saturday in downtown Klamath Falls for the annual Kruise of Klamath. Thousands in attendance came to see nearly 400 unique and classic cars on display. The temps were hot, the cars were cool as the scent of vendor food...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
q13fox.com

Summer arrives in Pacific Northwest with first heat wave of season

WASHINGTON - Summer will finally make an appearance in the Pacific Northwest this weekend after an unusually cool and wet spring, but it's not all good news as temperatures are expected to reach dangerously hot levels. Heat Advisories have been issued by the National Weather Service from western Washington into...
SEATTLE, WA
KDRV

Rooster Park to open this weekend in Rogue River

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. -- Rooster Park is scheduled to open this weekend in time for the Rooster Crow Festival, with help from federal, state and local partners. As part of the U.S. Secretary of Defense's Innovative Readiness Training Program (IRT), the Washington National Guard's 176" Engineer Company deployed to Rogue River to help complete the project.
ROGUE RIVER, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Two women, one from Bend, killed in Highway 97 head-on crash north of Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Two women, from Bend and Northern California, were killed and three people were injured in a head-on collision of a pickup and SUV early Friday morning on U.S. Highway 97 north of Klamath Falls, Oregon State Police reported. The post Two women, one from Bend, killed in Highway 97 head-on crash north of Klamath Falls appeared first on KTVZ.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KDRV

I-5 closures in Medford set for next week

MEDFORD, Ore. -- Oregon's Department of Transportation (ODOT) says Interstate 5 will close overnights next week for resurfacing. ODOT says traffic will detour through Medford two nights late next week so Knife River Materials crews can safely pave the roadway between the Medford Viaduct and the Bear Creek Bridges near south Medford interchange.
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

Several agencies respond to motorcycle crash, fire along 199

Josephine County, Ore. — At approximately 10:53 on Sunday morning, several agencies responded to a motorcycle crash and fire on 199, according to Illinois Valley Fire District. The fire was quickly mitigated and the driver as assessed by American Medical Response before leaving the scene. Illinois Valley Fire District,...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Destination Oregon: Train Mountain Railroad Museum

Many people of a certain age played with electric trains as children. Some of those children grew up to be adults who never let go of their love of trains. There’s a place in Oregon that’s a nirvana for hobby train nerds. And enthusiasts from around the world help contribute to it.
CHILOQUIN, OR
kptv.com

Oregon state police bust illegal marijuana grow operation near CA line

JOSEPHINE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon state police assisted by local law enforcement busted a large illegal marijuana grow operation close to the California state line this week. According to a police statement, 3,944 illegal marijuana plants housed in seven industrial-sized greenhouses, were seized in Cave Junction and ultimately destroyed.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
Klamath Falls News

Fatal crash on US97 claims the life of two people

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On June 24, 2022, at approximately 12:35 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 97 near milepost 267. Preliminary investigation revealed that a southbound GMC Truck, operated by Erika Delrio (36) of Yuba City, CA, and a northbound...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Thursday 6/23 –Olsrud Family Gives $12 Million To Asante Women’s And Children’s Hospital, Candlelight Vigil and Gofundme Campaign for 7-Year-Old Boy Who Drowned In Eagle Point

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Olsrud Family Gives $12 Million To Asante Women’s And Children’s Hospital. The Olsruds are Southern Oregon business owners and have actively...
EAGLE POINT, OR

