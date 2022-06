Lightyear, Pixar's latest animated feature, is also the movie that Andy loved within the Toy Story universe, and one that will make you understand the character of Buzz Lightyear like never before. To celebrate the release there is all-new Space Ranger Alpha Buzz Lightyear 1/6 Scale Collectible Figure from Hot Toys! Voiced by the incredible Chris Evans, the movie gives us that Star Wars feel and is the movie that Andy would have been obsessed with that led to him wanting the cartoon version in toy form. Yes, that's confusing but just go with it. Now you can own a figure based on the cartoon version of the live-action character from Andy's world. Again, confusing but still fun.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO