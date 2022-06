BETHESDA, Md. — We officially have a golf tournament at Congressional Country Club. Through 36 holes, though, that didn’t seem to be the case. In Gee Chun, a short-hitting major champ from South Korea, jumped out to an early lead at the KPMG Women’s PGA and her name has graced the top of the leaderboard ever since. And while Chun’s name remains atop the boards scattered across Congressional’s grounds, the margin between her and the field has narrowed.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO