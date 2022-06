LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The deaths of two people found inside a car in the Russell neighborhood are being called a double homicide. Louisville Metro police say officers were called to the 2400 block of W. Madison St. around 4:30 a.m. on a report of gunshots. The victims, a man and woman who police say are both adults, had both died before they could receive medical help.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 13 HOURS AGO