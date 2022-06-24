ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnston County, NC

Comprehensive Land Use Plan Draft To Be Presented At Public Forum

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSMITHFIELD – The Johnston County Comprehensive Land Use Plan is nearing completion following a year of public meetings, committee hearings, surveys, studies and discussions. The plan will be used to guide growth and development in our community for the...

Contract Awarded For Neuse River Amphitheatre Renovation

SMITHFIELD – Following nearly three years of discussions, the Smithfield Town Council has awarded a contract to renovate the Neuse River Amphitheater. The council awarded a design-build contract to Balfour Beatty Construction LLC for design services and the renovation and construction of the new amphitheatre. Smithfield Parks & Recreation Director Gary Johnson said Town Staff, including the Parks & Recreation Department, Planning and Town Engineer, felt the design-build process was the best option. Under the design-build process, the total budget is set in advance and the project is designed to be completed for that amount. Designers and contractors are selected as a time and work jointly, Johnson explained.
SMITHFIELD, NC
What is Preston Development’s definition of “affordable housing”?

Pittsboro, NC – Last Thursday the Triangle Business Journal held the latest installation of their Corridors of Opportunity series at the Chatham County Agriculture & Conference Center in Pittsboro. A panel discussion centered around Chatham County’s changing demographics, the east/west county divide, megasite activity, lack of affordable housing and more.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
Matthew Livingston Selected As Goldsboro Assistant City Manager

GOLDSBORO — The City of Goldsboro has selected Matthew Livingston as its new assistant city manager. “I am excited to add Mr. Matt Livingston to our City leadership team. He is a seasoned manager with over 17 years of city/town management experience in addition to department head experience,” City Manager Tim Salmon said. “He holds a master’s degree in Public Administration, bachelor’s degrees in Political Science and Geography with a concentration in City and Regional Planning, and has held the American Institute of Certified Planners certification. His experience in economic development, regional wastewater treatment, Community Development Block Grant and grant writing will be very important to the successful growth of Goldsboro.”
GOLDSBORO, NC
Smithfield, NC
Johnston County, NC
Johnston County, NC
Smithfield, NC
Water Quality Activists React to Pittsboro’s Decision to Investigate Polluters

Pittsboro resident and Clean Haw River co-founder Katie Bryant was preparing to celebrate her birthday on June 17 in a unique way — attending a national conference in Wilmington about PFAS pollutants with representatives from the Environmental Protection Agency and N.C.’s Dept. of Environmental Quality. What Bryant didn’t...
Hundreds of protesters gather in Cary following Roe V. Wade decision

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Several hundred people carrying signs gathered outside Cary Town Hall Sunday. The sounds of chants and cheers rang throughout the downtown area as the group marched up and down Academy Street. Xena Gray, who helped organize the event, said she only anticipated a crowd of...
CARY, NC
Newton Grove Road Closing For Maintenance

NEWTON GROVE – A section of Old Goldsboro Road in Sampson County is scheduled to close for about a week and a half to allow crews to replace a pipe. The N.C. Department of Transportation plans to close the road near Irwin Drive at 8 a.m. June 27 and reopen by 5 p.m. July 7.
NEWTON GROVE, NC
Cary hemp business not worried over plant's uncertain legal status

CARY, N.C. — For the past seven years hemp has been legal in North Carolina. Since then, businesses like Hemp Generation Wellness in Cary have brought hemp and CBD products to people across the state. When Hemp Generation opened in 2018, Alex Amaya came on as creative director. He...
CARY, NC
Durham Board of Education unanimously passes new dress code

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – On Thursday night in Durham, the Board of Education unanimously passed an updated dress code. The new rules are a dramatic change from the standard dress codes many public schools have in North Carolina. One rule that stayed the same states that students must cover...
DURHAM, NC
Nearly 35,000 gallons of raw sewage spills near Neuse River, Raleigh officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh officials said that cleanup operations are continuing Sunday after nearly 35,000 gallons of raw sewage spilled Saturday near the Neuse River. Crews with the Raleigh Water Department were notified about the spill in the area of 12408 Village Pines Lane, which is in a neighborhood off Falls of Neuse Road about 200 feet from the Neuse River, according to a City of Raleigh news release.
RALEIGH, NC
Refugee welcome center officially opens in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh nonprofit is celebrating the grand opening of its refugee welcome center. Refugee Hope Partners cut the ribbon on its new welcome center in Raleigh Saturday. Refugees can go there and get guidance on how to live in this country, from paying bills to...
RALEIGH, NC
Local Spots for 4th of July Fun

If you think all Independence Day celebrations happen on July 4, you must be new here! Celebrations in Western and Southern Wake County begin July 1 and continue through July 5, so don’t miss the festivities!. Town of Fuquay-Varina’s Independence Day Celebration, July 1, 6 p.m. Head to...
US 70 West Loop To I-40 East To Close

CLAYTON – N.C. Department of Transportation contractors plan to close the U.S. 70 West loop to Interstate 40 East on July 6 to allow crews to build the new turbine-style interchange for I-40, U.S. 70, and Toll N.C. 540. A signed detour will direct drivers to exit U.S. 70...
CLAYTON, NC
Phase 1 of $300M Seaboard Station development in downtown Raleigh nears completion

RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – A major developer is making progress on a $300 million investment project in downtown Raleigh. Seaboard Station will be situated next door to William Peace University. The mixed-use property will be home to apartments, shops, and restaurants. The developers behind the company, Hoffman & Associates, announced...
Chatham County community swears by natural springs' healing power

Chatham County community swears by natural springs' healing power. These natural springs, flowing from the ground out of two pipes near Siler City, have attracted visitors since perhaps the 1700s. The water still flows, and today people remain convinced of its miraculous healing power.

