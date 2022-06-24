Comprehensive Land Use Plan Draft To Be Presented At Public Forum

SMITHFIELD – Following nearly three years of discussions, the Smithfield Town Council has awarded a contract to renovate the Neuse River Amphitheater. The council awarded a design-build contract to Balfour Beatty Construction LLC for design services and the renovation and construction of the new amphitheatre. Smithfield Parks & Recreation Director Gary Johnson said Town Staff, including the Parks & Recreation Department, Planning and Town Engineer, felt the design-build process was the best option. Under the design-build process, the total budget is set in advance and the project is designed to be completed for that amount. Designers and contractors are selected as a time and work jointly, Johnson explained.

SMITHFIELD, NC ・ 10 HOURS AGO