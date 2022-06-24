ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ezra Miller accused of housing children on a farm with guns and marijuana

By Catherine Shoard and agencies
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
Ezra Miller appears via Zoom for a court hearing in Hawaii in April. Photograph: Jennifer Sinco Kelleher/AP

The actor Ezra Miller has been accused of housing young children in unsafe conditions, according to a new report.

Rolling Stone magazine alleges that Miller (who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns) has been hosting a 25-year-old mother and her three young children at the actor’s 39-hectare (96-acre) Vermont farm.

The arrangement is apparently of concern to the children’s father as well as others with knowledge of the situation as they believe it be unsafe.

Rolling Stone says sources have reported unattended guns lying around the home, with one recalling an instance in which a one-year-old child allegedly picked up a bullet and put it in her mouth.

Video footage seen by Rolling Stone apparently shows at least eight assault weapons, rifles, and handguns lying around the living room, with some weapons propped up next to a pile of stuffed animals.

The magazine’s sources also allege frequent and heavy marijuana use in front of the children, with little concern about proper ventilation. Miller is said to run a cannabis farm on the property.

However, the mother of the children claims Miller “helped me finally … have a safe environment for my three very young children”, apart from her “violent and abusive ex”.

“[Ezra’s] home ranch has been a healing haven for us,” she tells Rolling Stone. “They may have firearms for self-defence purposes and they are stored in a part of the house that the children never go in … My kids are able to relax more into their healing because of the safety and nurturing Ezra has been providing for them.”

Miller has provided lodging at the farm for the mother and her children, who are aged one to five, since mid-April. Miller first met the family the previous month, while in Hawaii, where the actor was also arrested twice, once for disorderly conduct and harassment and once for second-degree assault.

The father of the three children Miller is now housing says the actor flew them and their mother out of Hawaii without his knowledge, and that he has not been able to speak to them since.

Following Miller’s return to the mainland, a temporary order of protection was made against Miller on behalf of activist Tokata Iron Eyes after the 18-year-old’s parents told a court Miller had held sway over their child through “violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions and drugs”.

Also in June 2022, a mother and her 12-year-old child were granted a temporary harassment prevention order against Miller in Massachusetts, after alleged inappropriate behaviour.

Miller is best known for their leading role as a disturbed child who commits a massacre in a school in We Need to Talk About Kevin , and as the Flash in the DC Justice League and Batman movies. The scheduled release next year of that character’s standalone film, The Flash, looks increasingly uncertain, with Warner Bros executives apparently holding crisis meetings to decide the fate of the film.

Representatives for the actor declined to comment.

• This article was amended on 24 June 2022 to correct pronoun usage in the penultimate paragraph.

Almost everyone I know that has kids including myself also has guns and weed. It's all put away though. If anything my alcohol like a lot of people is in the fridge and could be accessed by anybody really.

