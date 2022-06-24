Detroit police seek man who knocked woman, 64, down, stole purse
Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find a man who knocked a woman to the ground and snatched her purse last week on...www.detroitnews.com
No injuries reported? If she was knocked down purse stolen she had physical and mental pain.
Why would they wait 10 days before they report this crime?
