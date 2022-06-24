ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit police seek man who knocked woman, 64, down, stole purse

Detroit News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetroit — Police are asking the public for help to find a man who knocked a woman to the ground and snatched her purse last week on...

Sylvia
3d ago

No injuries reported? If she was knocked down purse stolen she had physical and mental pain.

S. Williams
3d ago

Why would they wait 10 days before they report this crime?

ClickOnDetroit.com

Shooter fires at man, woman driving away from Detroit apartment complex, killing 1

DETROIT – Police have taken a person into custody who is accused of shooting at a man and a woman Sunday night, killing one of them on Detroit’s west side. According to officials, at around 11 p.m. Sunday night, a man and a woman were shot while driving away from an apartment complex at 6 Mile Road and Telegraph Road. The two were reportedly able to continue driving, and reached the area of Grand River Avenue and Grayfield Street about one mile away before crashing.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Man accused of inappropriately touching customer at Dearborn Walmart charged

Dearborn — A man accused of inappropriately touching a customer at a Walmart store earlier this month has been charged with criminal sexual conduct, officials said Monday. Marshal Dwight Brown was arraigned Friday in 19th District Court in Dearborn with fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, Dearborn police said. A judge...
DEARBORN, MI
Detroit News

Fireworks are back on Detroit riverfront; so are police, weapon searches

Detroit — The annual fireworks event is back in Detroit Monday for the first time in three years, building suspense for hundreds of thousands of event goers but also bringing out a strong law enforcement presence. For the first time since 2019, the annual fireworks ahead of Independence Day...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

MSP Investigating After Man Shot On Lodge Freeway

(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police are investigating after a man reported he was shot on the Lodge Freeway early on Sunday. At 1:26 a.m. on June 26, troopers were dispatched to Detroit Receiving Hospital after the man reported he had been shot. According to police, the man said he was leaving a party on Outer Drive near Sinai-Grace Hospital when he noticed a crossover-type vehicle following him. The man entered the Lodge at Meyers, heading southbound in the left lane, and then the suspect in the other vehicle started shooting at him. Police say the man’s vehicle was struck several times, and the man was struck twice on his right side. MSP recovered the victim’s vehicle and towed it to the post for processing. The man is in stable condition. MSP continue to investigate the incident. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

State police: Man reports being shot on the Lodge Freeway

Michigan State Police's Metro Detroit post is investigating a report that a man was shot early Sunday on the Lodge Freeway, the agency said on Twitter. Troopers were dispatched to Detroit Receiving Hospital at about 1:20 a.m. after a man reported he was shot on the freeway. He reportedly told police that after leaving a party, he noticed a vehicle following him. He got onto the Lodge at Myers and crossed into the lefthand lane going southbound, according to MSP.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Police arrest truck driver after Luna Pier gas station's cash register stolen

Luna Pier — The phrase "crime doesn't pay" may not register for a Toledo man accused of stealing a gas station's cash drawer. Michigan State Police said Sunday troopers with its Monroe Post were called at about 1:30 a.m. to a gas station at 4180 Luna Pier Road near Interstate 75 for a report of an armed robbery. The caller said a man fled the store with the business's cash register.
LUNA PIER, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit Woman Charged With First-Degree Murder In Fatal Shooting Of Boyfriend

(CBS DETROIT) — A Detroit woman accused of fatally shooting her boyfriend is charged with first-degree premeditated murder. According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, 51-year-old Antoinette Denise Moore is also charged with tampering with evidence and felony firearm. Prosecutors say on June 24, Moore allegedly shot 47-year-old Willie Grant Jr. during an argument. At about 8:03 p.m. that day, police were called to a home in the 16000 block of Bringard Street in Detroit for a reported shooting and found Grant lying face down on the front lawn with a gunshot wound to the back. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Moore was arrested later that evening. She is expected to be arraigned Monday. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Dearborn police officer crashes after running stop sign

DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - A Dearborn police officer caused a crash Sunday when they ran a stop sign. Police said the officer was responding to a call about a suspect trying to break into a vehicle in the 7700 block of Kendal. At the intersection of Kendal and Diversey, the officer collided with a civilian.
DEARBORN, MI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
Detroit News

Chesterfield Twp. police investigating after body found in drainage area

Chesterfield Township — An investigation is underway after a body was found Sunday in a drainage area, police said. A 27-year-old Ann Arbor resident was walking on Gratiot near 22 Mile at about 5:45 p.m. Sunday when he discovered the body lying among heavily overgrown vegetation, according to authorities. He called the police to the location.
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
US News and World Report

Detroit Woman Charged After Body of Son, 3, Found in Freezer

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit woman has been charged in the death of her 3-year-old son after police found the boy's decomposing body in a basement freezer. The 31-year-old woman is charged with first-degree murder, child abuse and torture and concealing the death of an individual, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said Sunday. She had an arraignment Sunday and was remanded to jail, the Detroit News reported.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit mom charged after 3-year-old boy found in freezer

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The mother of the 3-year-old boy who was found in a freezer by Detroit police officers was arraigned Sunday at the 36th District Court. On June 24 at 12:45 a.m., officers responded to a home in the 12760 block of Monte Vista for a wellness check on a child. The officers found the 3-year-old's body in the freezer, police said.
DETROIT, MI

