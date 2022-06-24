ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, KY

YMCA Central Kentucky holds water safety event for local youth

By Emani Payne
foxlexington.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — As summer gets underway, one organization is making sure kids of all backgrounds are getting in on the fun. YMCA Central Kentucky is hosting a water safety event Monday for more than 50...

foxlexington.com

Comments / 0

Related
foxlexington.com

Lexington Parks and Recreation planting trees with the help of local businesses

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — July marks National Parks & Recreation Month, and the City of Lexington’s Division of Parks & Recreation is ready to celebrate accordingly. Each Friday during the month, Lexington Parks & Recreation will collaborate with a local business to release a special food or drink item. A portion of the proceeds from sales of the item will fund planting trees around the city and in public parks.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington’s ‘Horse Mania’ sculptures vandalized

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — “Horse Mania” is back for the first time since 2010, but organizers are receiving reports that the works of art are being vandalized. LexArts, the organizers of the event, received reports of individuals sitting on the large, hand-painted sculptures. According to LexArts,...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Kathryn Weber Saint Jude Dream Home Giveway

WATCH | Pro-choice advocates continue protests in central Kentucky. Pro-choice advocates continue protests in central Kentucky. WATCH | Lexington celebrates first full-scale Pride Festival since 2019. Updated: Jun. 25, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT. As Lexington put on a full-scale Pride Festival for the first time since 2019, people took...
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayette County, KY
Sports
State
Kentucky State
Fayette County, KY
Government
County
Fayette County, KY
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Local
Kentucky Sports
WTVQ

Pride Festival draws thousands to downtown Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- For the first time since 2019, the annual Pride Festival returned Saturday to downtown Lexington. The festival drew thousands of people showing off their LGBTQIA+ pride. More than 80 vendors and sponsors set up shop, offering services and information. There were also musical acts, drag shows, food...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Fire destroys Lexington Hope Center’s kitchen, looking to bounce back

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – On Friday, the Hope Center on Versailles Road was preparing for their usual dinner service for the around 100 women they serve on a daily basis. That’s when disaster struck when the organization’s kitchen caught on fire, becoming completely destroyed. The damage...
spectrumnews1.com

Lexington Pride Festival makes its yearly return

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Lexington Pride Festival kicked off at the Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza on Sunday in a return to relative normal during Pride Month. 2022 marks the 14th year for the Lexington Pride Festival. The last “normal” festival was held in 2019 before the pandemic and...
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ymca#Water Safety#Vouchers#Swimming Lessons#Ymca Central Kentucky#Fox
Ledger Independent

Clooney’s next act: Restoring historic AME church in Augusta

He was a news anchor, variety TV show star, AMC movie host, college professor, newspaper columnist, actor, activist and author. Now Nick Clooney has a new avocation: Restoring the historic African Methodist Episcopal Church founded by a former slave Sara Taylor a few blocks from his home in Augusta, Ky.
AUGUSTA, KY
foxlexington.com

SWAT event at Bryan Station Inn, 1 found dead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – One person was found dead in a Lexington motel Friday evening. The Lexington Police Department said a vehicle in the Bryan Station Inn parking lot matched one connected to a wanted person out of Hamilton County, Ohio. Officials kept onlookers away from the area...
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
foxlexington.com

Mercer Co. Fire Department gets new training aid

HARRODSBURG Ky. (FOX 56) — The Mercer County Fire Protection District now has a new resource at its disposal. It’s meant to make the training process more efficient. The T-Box training facility is the newest resource of the Mercer County Fire Protection District. With it, the department can...
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in Winchester (KY)

This city east of Lexington is known as the gateway to Eastern Kentucky’s Mountains, but also has a reputation for delicacies like beer cheese and the unique soft drink, Ale-8-One. Downtown Winchester is a treat for amateur historians, and Main Street passes through a canyon of 19th-century storefronts. There...
WINCHESTER, KY
KISS 106

Spend the Night at this Haunted Opera House in Kentucky

I am convinced that there are two types of people in this world. The first are the ones (like me) who cover their eyes during scary movies and still somehow mange to jump out of their seat (It's that music, I tell ya). The second are the ones who celebrate Halloween for months on end and are more interested in people's real encounters with ghosts than the special effects of Hollywood. My aunt and uncle fall into the latter as they use their PTO from work to schedule ghost hunts all over Indiana and Ohio.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Tents damaged at Lexington Farmers Market

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Farmers Market says donations have come in to help vendors who lost items when strong winds hit the area ahead of storms Wednesday. The Farmers Market was set up on Alexandria Drive near the post office. According to organizers, vendors were preparing for...
LEXINGTON, KY
TheDailyBeast

Kentucky’s ‘Teacher of the Year’ Quits Due to Homophobia

The man awarded 2022 Kentucky Teacher of the Year says he is leaving his high school teaching job due to homophobia and a lack of support from school admin, the Lexington Herald-Leader reports. Willie Carver Jr., who has been teaching for 17 years, said he’ll still work in education as an academic adviser for University of Kentucky students. “I also increasingly find that, as a queer person in K-12 education, I have been unable to do that work without facing discrimination, heartache, and being a part of systems that cause harm, though I am immensely proud of my brilliant, hardworking, and fierce colleagues who have and continue to change that system in defense of students,” Carver wrote in a Facebook post. At his job in Montgomery County, Carver said he and former students have been attacked by “vocal anti-LGBTQ extremists” during school board meetings and on social media, with no support from district officials. He even testified about the rampant anti-LGBT hate to a congressional subcommittee in May.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Couple spots bear in southern Fayette Co. this week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky couple had a beary cool encounter Monday night— and that rare sighting is garnering a lot of social media buzz. “Never, never, never in a million years. And so up close and personal,” said Teddy Emmerich. Teddy and David Emmerich are moving...
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy