ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

NBA rumors: Paolo Banchero, Deandre Ayton, Jalen Brunson, Tyus Jones, Vasilije Micic

By Michael Scotto, Follow @MikeAScotto
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1riVi3_0gKmmw2F00

A flurry of trades at the NBA Draft had ramifications that’ll affect the top free agents on the market, including Deandre Ayton, Jalen Brunson, Tyus Jones, and others.

Below is the latest intel gathered by HoopsHype on what’s next for Ayton, Brunson, Jones, and behind the scenes of how Paolo Banchero learned he’d be the top overall pick.

Deandre Ayton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bj5nk_0gKmmw2F00
Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

With the Detroit Pistons trading for center Jalen Duren in the draft, it’s unclear if that could affect the team’s pursuit of Deandre Ayton as a primary free agent target. Duren, who won’t turn 19 until November, is a raw talent and needs time to develop. Pistons general manager Troy Weaver has always been enamored with Ayton, dating back to 2017, a league source familiar with Weaver’s thinking told HoopsHype.

The Atlanta Hawks are among the teams interested in Ayton and have a potential sign-and-trade chip in center Clint Capela, who had career-highs in points (16.6) and field goal percentage (.652) playing alongside Chris Paul during their two seasons on the Rockets.

The San Antonio Spurs have the cap space flexibility to make a potential run at Ayton in restricted free agency and have center Jakob Poeltl, who averaged a career-high 13.5 points and 9.3 rebounds last season, as a possible sign-and-trade chip. Poeltl is entering the final year of his deal at $9.4 million.

Privately, some around the league wondered if the Indiana Pacers would make sense for Ayton in a sign-and-trade with Myles Turner. Both players are represented by agent Bill Duffy of BDA Sports. Turner, arguably the league’s top shot blocker, would represent a defensive upgrade for the Suns entering a contract season. However, some wonder if Indiana would be willing to spend max money on a center amid a rebuild.

Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard was reportedly interested in playing with Ayton. However, Portland kept Jusuf Nurkic through the trade deadline with the intention of re-signing him in free agency this summer, which remains the case a week before free agency begins, league sources told HoopsHype.

Jalen Brunson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vju3x_0gKmmw2F00
Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Rival NBA executives around the league believe the New York Knicks are “all in” to try and sign guard Jalen Brunson in free agency this summer following their draft night trades with more moves expected. The Knicks also hired his dad, Rick, as an assistant coach, and team president Leon Rose was his former agent.

Keep an eye on the Knicks potentially waiving Taj Gibson to create more cap space for a run at Brunson, league sources told HoopsHype. Gibson, a beloved player for Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau, has a $5.2 million non-guaranteed salary for next season.

It’s also worth noting Cam Reddish, who’s owed nearly $6 million next season, could be on the move this summer to create more cap space. When the Knicks tried to trade for Pistons guard Jaden Ivey on draft night, Reddish was a part of the proposal, league sources told HoopsHype.

The Knicks also dangled Alec Burks on the trade market to several teams, including the Pacers and Cavaliers, before it was reported Burks underwent foot surgery and is expected to return for the start of training camp, league sources told HoopsHype.

Tyus Jones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z589y_0gKmmw2F00
Joe Rondone-USA TODAY Sports

Add free agent point guard Tyus Jones to the long list of point guards the Washington Wizards have on their radar, league sources told HoopsHype. Washington has the full non-taxpayer mid-level exception heading into free agency and could potentially provide Jones an opportunity to start, which he ideally desires.

Jones has been a solid backup point guard for the Grizzlies since signing a three-year deal in 2019. This summer, Jones is ranked as one of HoopsHype’s top free agent point guards on the market.

Memphis traded for former Tennessee standout Kennedy Chandler on draft night as insurance if Jones leaves in free agency this summer.

Learn more about Chandler’s game and why he’s compared to Chris Paul and Jeff Teague by checking out our recent HoopsHype interview.

Paolo Banchero

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OqbQ5_0gKmmw2F00
Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

Leading up to the draft, Paolo Banchero was tentatively scheduled to visit with the Orlando Magic on Sunday. However, the potential visit fell through, and Banchero never met with the Magic for a workout prior to the draft. When the draft officially began, Banchero and his camp didn’t know Orlando would select him until a few minutes into the Magic’s selection while on the clock.

Orlando has a loaded frontcourt looking ahead with Banchero, Jonathan Isaac, and Wendell Carter Jr. It’s unclear how the selection of Banchero will affect the looming free agency of Mo Bamba.

Vasilije Micic

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NGfb9_0gKmmw2F00
Nicholas Muller/SOPA Images/Sipa USA

Vasilije Micic, the EuroLeague 2021 MVP and back-to-back Final Four MVP winner, would like to play in the NBA this upcoming season and land with a playoff-caliber team.

The Oklahoma City Thunder own Micic’s rights, but he’s reportedly drawn interest from the Bucks, Bulls, Nuggets, and Spurs.

Micic is seeking a salary close to the non-taxpayer mid-level exception if he’s going to play in the NBA next season, league sources told HoopsHype.

You can follow Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) on Twitter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Said Steve Kerr Couldn't Even Hit A Shot When They Were Teammates In Orlando: "That Man Went To The Bulls, And He Got Five Rings."

Oftentimes, some NBA stars seem to be ready to win a championship until somebody else snatches the trophy out of their hands. It's happened to almost every legend, including Wilt Chamberlain, who lost many times against Bill Russell, Charles Barkley, Karl Malone and John Stockton, who lost to Michael Jordan and more recently Chris Paul, who couldn't get past the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2021 NBA Finals.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
State
Tennessee State
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Hawks, MI
City
Portland, MI
Detroit, MI
Basketball
City
Memphis, MI
ClutchPoints

Kyrie Irving trade rumors doused with ice-cold water after Heat owner’s controversial tweet

The Miami Heat recently emerged as a potential landing spot for Kyrie Irving amid his contract dispute with the Brooklyn Nets. Well, it sounds like this just isn’t going to happen after team owner Micky Arison came out with a highly controversial tweet about anti-vaxxers. Arison made no mention of Irving in his tweet as […] The post Kyrie Irving trade rumors doused with ice-cold water after Heat owner’s controversial tweet appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
Yardbarker

Kendrick Perkins Claims Ray Allen And Rajon Rondo Had A Boxing Match To Settle Their Beef: "They Had So Much Beef. We Got To The Practice Facility, We Brought The Boxing Gloves, And They Actually Had To Box It Out."

The Boston Celtics had been mired in mediocrity for over a decade, heading into the 2007-08 season. They had missed the playoffs the last two seasons and were bounced out in the first round in the two seasons prior to that. Changes had to be made and GM Danny Ainge made two blockbuster trades that landed Ray Allen and Kevin Garnett in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr reveals ‘irreplaceable’ player Dubs must not lose in free agency

The Golden State Warriors have a lot of decisions to make in free agency, but there’s one guy head coach Steve Kerr finds irreplaceable for the NBA champions. That guy is Kevon Looney. Kerr has noticed, and Looney has rewarded the multi-titled coach’s faith: “He’s been really good for us over the years, but this […] The post Steve Kerr reveals ‘irreplaceable’ player Dubs must not lose in free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyus Jones
Person
Chris Paul
Person
Jalen Brunson
Person
Myles Turner
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Alec Burks
Person
Paolo Banchero
Person
Taj Gibson
NBC Sports

Steve Kerr: Celtics fans 'crossed the line' with Draymond chants

Did Boston Celtics fans go too far with their anti-Draymond Green chants during the NBA Finals?. The TD Garden crowd rained "F--- you, Draymond" chants on the Golden State Warriors star throughout the series. Both Steve Kerr and Klay Thompson expressed their displeasure with the foul language after Game 3.
BOSTON, MA
fadeawayworld.net

Brooklyn Nets Owner Joe Tsai Reportedly Backs The Stance Of Not Giving Kyrie Irving A Max Contract

If reports are to be believed, the relationship between the Brooklyn Nets and their star point guard Kyrie Irving is deteriorating rapidly. Contract talks between the two parties have opened a giant can of worms for the franchise, and there is now a legitimate chance that both Kyrie himself and Kevin Durant could be gone before next season even begins.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#The Atlanta Hawks#Rockets#The San Antonio Spurs#The Indiana Pacers
The Spun

Basketball World Reacts To Bronny James' Surprising Ranking

Bronny James, the son of NBA legend LeBron James, saw his Rivals.com ranking take a noticeable hit this month. The four-star combo guard in the 2023 class has dropped to No. 60 in the country, per Rivals.com. That's a 30-ranking drop for the Sierra Canyon, California product. LeBron James has...
NBA
FanSided

Knicks free agency rumors: New York expected to make immediate push for this player

The New York Knicks are reportedly prepared to make a lucrative offer to a particular free agent this offseason. The New York Knicks left many baffled on the night of the NBA Draft. They made multiple trades in the first-round, and ended up with zero players. Instead, they have future first-round selections and dumped the contract of Kemba Walker to the Detroit Pistons. This is all reportedly part of a plan to sign a free agent this offseason.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cavaliers to stash draftee Khalifa Diop in Spain for 2022-23 season

Cleveland Cavaliers president Koby Altman on Friday said draft pick Khalifa Diop will not be with the organization next season and will remain in the Spanish League. Diop, who was born in Senegal, was selected with the 39th pick on Thursday after playing last season with Gran Canaria in Spain. He was named the EuroCup Rising Star after averaging 6.5 points and 4.2 rebounds on 62.1% shooting from the field in 54 games.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2024 UNC target put on ‘memorable display’ during June second live period

Hubert Davis hasn’t been very active with class of 2024 prospects but one recent point guard who received an offer from the Tar Heels continues his breakout spring and summer. 2024 five-star guard Tre Johnsonhas been arguably the top player in the class through the early parts of the summer evaluation periods and he continued his stellar play this past weekend. 247Sports national recruiting analyst Eric Bossi was at the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Showcase over the weekend and came away even more impressed with the 6-foot-5 Johnson than he was before. “We are a few years deep into these scholastic evaluation...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Benedict Mathurin said LeBron James is going to 'have to show me he’s better than me' and, boy, he's in for a rude awakening

Ah, to be young. The irrational confidence that comes when you don’t really know anything about anything is absolute bliss. I wish I could get it back. And, look. I’m not old — yerboi is only 29 years old. But at 19? If I knew what I knew now? I’d probably have viewed the world a lot different back then. But I also wouldn’t be where I am now, so it all worked out.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

124K+
Followers
168K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy