Inside look at the immersive Van Gogh exhibit

Alamo National Bank Vice President Otto Meerscheidt and his wife Nellie were the first residents of a stately 1907 King William home recently listed for $2.8 million. The two-story columned mansion, currently listed on the National Register of Historic Places, has served as a residence or bed and breakfast for most of its history. However, it underwent a significant change in 1955 when one of its owners removed an ornate staircase and the walls of the second-floor bedrooms and library to make way for Masonic lodge meetings, which were held there until 1981.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO