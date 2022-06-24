ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Inside look at the immersive Van Gogh exhibit

KENS 5
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking for something to do in...

www.kens5.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Antonio Current

Military-themed 'breastaurant' chain Bombshells opens first San Antonio location

Military-themed 'breastaurant' Bombshells has landed in the Alamo City, bringing skimpily clad female waitstaff and sports bar-inspired vibes to the West Side. The chain — operated by the group behind Rick’s Cabaret and its affiliated gentlemen’s clubs — will employ 250 people at the new dining spot at 8410 Texas Highway 151. It will serve lunch, dinner and late nite sustenance.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
CultureMap Austin

River Walk hotel celebrates 40th anniversary with $38 million transformation

One of San Antonio's premier hotels is celebrating four decades of River Walk hospitality with a gorgeous transformation. Hyatt Regency San Antonio recently announced the completion of a $38 million renovation, updating 602 guest rooms and 28 suites to reflect the upscale urban hotel’s prime position as a connecting feature between Alamo Plaza and the River Walk.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Van Gogh
San Antonio Current

Bar Age Limits, Panchito's Free Plates: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

This week's most-read Current food news ran the gamut from free eats to fried chicken chains with plenty of tasty morsels in between. Our top story took a look at two San Antonio bars that prefer older patrons and prohibit younger ones from entry. Folks also wanted more details about a local philanthropic eatery asking for donations of tableware to continue its mission.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Painting#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do
San Antonio Current

A historic home for sale in San Antonio's King William area was once a Masonic lodge

Alamo National Bank Vice President Otto Meerscheidt and his wife Nellie were the first residents of a stately 1907 King William home recently listed for $2.8 million. The two-story columned mansion, currently listed on the National Register of Historic Places, has served as a residence or bed and breakfast for most of its history. However, it underwent a significant change in 1955 when one of its owners removed an ornate staircase and the walls of the second-floor bedrooms and library to make way for Masonic lodge meetings, which were held there until 1981.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Paintings
viatravelers.com

25 Best Things to do in San Antonio, Texas

Looking for a fun getaway in the United States that includes activities for the entire family? Look no further than San Antonio. San Antonio is a vibrant city located in south-central Texas, just south of the state’s capital, Austin. It is home to the historic Alamo Mission and the state’s only UNESCO world heritage site, the San Antonio Missions National Historical Park.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy