Providence, RI

6/10 connector closes for the weekend in Providence

By Sam LaFrance
ABC6.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The 6/10 connector in Providence will be shutting down for the weekend. The Department of Transportation...

www.abc6.com

ABC6.com

Nirva LaFortune files candidacy declaration for mayor of Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — City Councilwoman Nirva LaFortune on Monday officially filed her candidacy for mayor of Providence. LaFortune unofficially announced her campaign in September of 2021, but did not fill out the necessary paperwork at that time. The mayoral candidate currently represents Ward 3 on the Providence City...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Department of Health recommends to reopen beach in Charlestown

CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health recommended to reopen a beach in Charlestown on Saturday. The Department of Health said Camp Watchaug Beach is now safe for swimmers. It was closed down on Thursday because of high bacteria levels. For the latest up-to-date information, call...
WPRI 12 News

First ever Pride Parade held in East Providence

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — East Providence hosted its first ever Pride Parade on Saturday. There was a big showing for what the city says will be an annual event. The parade ended at city hall, where local and state leaders pledged their commitment to making East Providence, and Rhode Island an inclusive place for […]
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Department of Health advise no contact to lake in Coventry

COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — The Coventry Police Department said the Rhode Island Department of Health advised residents to avoid contact with a lake in Coventry on Thursday. Tiogue Lake has reports of high levels of bacteria. The Coventry Parks and Recreational team made a post on their Facebook advising...
COVENTRY, RI
Providence, RI
Providence, RI
Providence, RI
WPRI 12 News

State leaders react to assault at State House rally

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An incident during Friday night’s protest at the State House in response to the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade continues to gain national attention. Video captured by radio and podcast host Bill Bartholomew shows a man who appears to be Providence police officer Jeann Lugo punching Rhode Island Political Cooperative co-founder Jennifer […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Breeze Airways to postpone additional flight routes from Providence

(WJAR) — In addition to postponing direct flights from Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport to Los Angeles this summer, Breeze Airways will also postpone two additional routes until next year. The airline confirmed to NBC 10 that it is postponing routes to Savannah, Georgia, and Columbus, Ohio. Breeze...
PROVIDENCE, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

Police Log: Late-Night Paintball; Cross-Town Car Chase

8:28 a.m. – Police arrested a Providence man, 61, for driving with a suspended license after police pulled him over on Post Road because his car had no inspection sticker, loud exhaust and a shattered back window. The driver said the car was not registered or insured, which police confirmed. They also found the man’s license was suspended. Police had the car towed; the man was released with a district court summons and traffic tickets for the lack of inspection and registration, and for misuse of plates.
PROVIDENCE, RI
rinewstoday.com

RI Weather, Monday, June 27, 2022 – John Donnelly

A classic first weekend with heat and summer muggies has come to an end. A cold front sweeping through during the day will see to that, plus give us some showers, light rain, and maybe a thunderstorm or two if we’re lucky, or unlucky, depending on your perspective. We should see the first drops sometime around 9 am give or take an hour, and should last through 9 pm. These will be off and on showers riding a gusty southwesterly breeze, with breaks in between, so we’re not looking for a washout, but any Monday outside plans should account for some dampening. Highs peak in the mid 70’s and evening lows drop to the upper 60’s by late evening as cloud cover breaks and the air dries out.
JOHNSTON, RI
Register Citizen

DEEP: Six state parks close after reaching capacity

Six state parks have closed for the day after reaching capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Silver Sands State Park in Milford was the latest, closed at about 3:30 p.m. Millers Pond State Park in Haddam was shuttered to new visitors soon after 11:30 a.m., officials...
TORRINGTON, CT
NewsBreak
News Break
irei.com

PEB pays $174m for waterside resort in Rhode Island

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) has acquired the AAA Four Diamond 257-room Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina in Newport, R.I., for $174 million. Gurney’s Newport is a 10-acre waterside resort located on highly visible Goat Island. The independent resort boasts 360-degree unobstructed water views of Narragansett Bay as well as Newport Harbor, and the Newport Bridge, creating a quintessential coastal New England experience. Gurney’s Newport features 257 guestrooms, including 18 spacious suites, and 80,000 square feet of flexible indoor and outdoor event space, surrounded by expansive lawns, sweeping water views, a marina, and an historic lighthouse. The resort contains a wide variety of waterside eateries, including Showfish Newport and The Pineapple Club, which feature ingredient-driven menus with healthy food, locally sourced dishes and seasonal classics. The resort also contains a 22-slip full-service marina with direct access to Gurney’s Newport. Additional resort.
NEWPORT, RI
nbcboston.com

3 Teens Killed in Massachusetts Crash

Three teenagers were killed in an early morning crash Sunday in Brimfield, Massachusetts. State police said they received a report of a single-vehicle crash shortly before 1 a.m. in the area of East Brimfield and Holland roads. When troopers arrived, they said they found a Nissan Sentra that had gone off the road and rolled over 40 feet into the woods.
BRIMFIELD, MA
ABC6.com

Gurney’s Newport sold to Maryland company for $174M

NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) — A Maryland based company has purchased Gurney’s Newport Resort and Marina for a high price tag. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust purchased the hotel for $174 million Thursday. “We are very excited to acquire this extremely unique premier resort within the vibrant, high barrier to entry...
NEWPORT, RI

