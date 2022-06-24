ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

NBA draft 2022 winners and losers: Thunder, Pistons, Paolo Banchero emerge on top

By Jeff Zillgitt and Matt Eppers, USA TODAY
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q9wQW_0gKmmUW100

Orlando made a surprise selection with the No. 1 overall pick , and it was a big night for rebuilding rosters and young teams on the rise .

The Magic drafted Duke’s Paolo Banchero when many believed they would take Auburn’s Jabari Smith.

Oklahoma City ended up with four picks in the top 34 , including three in the top 12, and Houston took Smith at No. 3 and LSU’s Tari Eason at No. 17. Detroit ended up with two lottery picks , and Cleveland added to its already strong defense.

And there were just 58 picks in the draft instead of 60 because Milwaukee and Miami had to forfeit second-round picks for violating league rules "governing the timing of free agency discussions."

Who had the best and worst night? It will be years before we truly know how good this year's class is, but that's never stopped anyone from making snap judgments. Let’s take a look at the biggest winners and losers from Thursday’s NBA draft.

DRAFT TRACKER: Complete results and first-round pick-by-pick analysis

BANCHERO NO. 1: Magic make Duke star a surprise pick at top of draft

OKC REBUILD: Thunder get their man at No. 2. Now they need some luck

Winner: Thunder

OKC got the player it coveted at No. 2 in Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren , who fills an immediate need as an interior defender while also possessing immense potential. The Thunder then targeted more upside with two additional lottery picks, trading with the Knicks for French big man Ousmane Dieng at No. 11, then taking Santa Clara guard Jalen Williams at No. 12. GM Sam Presti added more young, high-upside depth to a rebuilding roster that should continue to make incremental strides while staying in position for French phenom Victor Wembanyama, the prize of the class of 2023 and next year's presumptive top pick.

Winner: Paolo Banchero

The Duke forward didn’t know where he would get drafted or by whom. He was thrilled it was No. 1 and by Orlando . "Man, I plan on bringing everything I have to Orlando. First off, just a winning mindset, a work-first mindset," he said, later adding, "I feel like this is a fantasy. I dreamed of being in the NBA, but being the No. 1 overall pick, this is crazy." The Magic kept their plans quiet with most mock drafts predicting them to take Auburn’s Smith.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h5geN_0gKmmUW100

Loser: Kings

Purdue’s Jaden Ivey was considered the best player available at No. 4 when Sacramento was on the clock, but the Kings passed on him for Iowa’s Keegan Murray. Earlier in the week, Ivey gave a cold response to the idea of going to the Kings, saying it "wouldn’t be the worst option." Yes, the Kings have De’Aaron Fox in the backcourt, but they should be choosing best available. And maybe to the Kings, Murray was the best available. While a different front office at the time, don’t forget the Kings passed on Luka Doncic and Trae Young in the 2018 draft.

Winner: Pistons

Ivey wanted to be in Detroit so badly he wept when his selection by the Pistons at No. 5 was announced. He should slot in nicely next to point guard Cade Cunningham, last year's top pick, in a talented young backcourt. GM Troy Weaver then made a shrewd move to acquire Memphis center Jalen Duren , the No. 13 pick from the Hornets. With Cunningham, Ivey, Duren and 2020 first-round picks Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart, the Pistons have a promising young core to get fans excited.

Loser: Lakers

The Lakers didn’t have a first-round pick — that went to New Orleans as part of the Anthony Davis trade in 2019. Up until Wednesday, the Lakers didn’t have a pick at all. They traded into the second round and selected Michigan State’s Max Christie with the No. 35 pick. Christie has the potential to become an excellent 3-point shooter and defender, but it’s unlikely he gives the Lakers the kind of help they need now.

Winner: G League Ignite

The G League team for prospects who choose not to play in college had three players drafted, including two in the first round: Dyson Daniels at No. 8 to New Orleans, MarJon Beauchamp at No. 24 to Milwaukee and Jaden Hardy at No. 37 to Dallas. And Hardy was a potential first-rounder on several mock drafts. Last year, the Ignite’s Jalen Green and Jonathan Kuminga were taken second and seventh, and in next year’s draft, Ignite guard Scoot Henderson is a potential top-three pick.

Winner: Grizzlies

The Grizzlies continued their recent trend of aggressive draft night moves , trading up to acquire Wake Forest's Jake LaRavia at No. 19 and Colorado State's David Roddy at No. 23, and sending the No. 22 and 29 picks to the Timberwolves. LaRavia has the potential to be an ideal stretch big man who can help boost the Grizzlies' below-average 3-point shooting, and Roddy has the defensive versatility to play on the wing and in the post. Both fit the mold of productive college players under the radar who have found success in Memphis.

Loser: Knicks

The Knicks regressed in 2021-22, going from a fourth-place team to 11th place. They had the No. 11 pick and decided to trade it to Oklahoma City for three conditional first-round picks. Yes, the Knicks are trying to carve out salary cap space to make a big move in free agency. They better hope they get the player they want, and that player better produce. They also traded the No. 13 pick to Detroit for a 2025 first-round pick. Maybe it works out for the Knicks. Or maybe it’s a disaster.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NBA draft 2022 winners and losers: Thunder, Pistons, Paolo Banchero emerge on top

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Claims He Is Ready To Purchase The Orlando Magic: "This Message Goes Out To The DeVos Family. If You're Ready To Sell... Sell It To Somebody Who's Gonna Take It To The Next Level, That's Us."

Shaquille O'Neal enjoyed the prime of his career in Los Angeles, the dominant big man who is considered one of the greatest Lakers of all time. He won 3 championships with the team during the era that he and Kobe Bryant dominated the NBA, also winning 3 Finals MVPs and destroying the competition he came up against.
ORLANDO, FL
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Said Steve Kerr Couldn't Even Hit A Shot When They Were Teammates In Orlando: "That Man Went To The Bulls, And He Got Five Rings."

Oftentimes, some NBA stars seem to be ready to win a championship until somebody else snatches the trophy out of their hands. It's happened to almost every legend, including Wilt Chamberlain, who lost many times against Bill Russell, Charles Barkley, Karl Malone and John Stockton, who lost to Michael Jordan and more recently Chris Paul, who couldn't get past the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2021 NBA Finals.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Oklahoma Basketball
City
Memphis, FL
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Detroit, MI
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
Orlando, OK
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
City
Orlando, FL
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Florida Basketball
Oklahoma City, OK
Basketball
Detroit, MI
Basketball
Local
Florida Sports
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
State
Iowa State
Orlando, FL
Basketball
City
Cleveland, OK
City
Memphis, MI
Orlando, FL
Sports
ClutchPoints

Kyrie Irving trade rumors doused with ice-cold water after Heat owner’s controversial tweet

The Miami Heat recently emerged as a potential landing spot for Kyrie Irving amid his contract dispute with the Brooklyn Nets. Well, it sounds like this just isn’t going to happen after team owner Micky Arison came out with a highly controversial tweet about anti-vaxxers. Arison made no mention of Irving in his tweet as […] The post Kyrie Irving trade rumors doused with ice-cold water after Heat owner’s controversial tweet appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
Yardbarker

Kendrick Perkins Claims Ray Allen And Rajon Rondo Had A Boxing Match To Settle Their Beef: "They Had So Much Beef. We Got To The Practice Facility, We Brought The Boxing Gloves, And They Actually Had To Box It Out."

The Boston Celtics had been mired in mediocrity for over a decade, heading into the 2007-08 season. They had missed the playoffs the last two seasons and were bounced out in the first round in the two seasons prior to that. Changes had to be made and GM Danny Ainge made two blockbuster trades that landed Ray Allen and Kevin Garnett in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
fadeawayworld.net

Andrew Wiggins Opens Up On Timberwolves Tenure With Karl-Anthony Towns And Zach LaVine: "I Feel Like That Team That We Had Was Really Talented. We Just Needed Some Time."

The Minnesota Timberwolves are in a solid place currently. They made the playoffs this year, and have two franchise cornerstones in Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns. Before this current era of Timberwolves basketball, though, the team once had Andrew Wiggins, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Zach LaVine on the same team. That core could have potentially been great down the line as all three of them became All-Star players in this league.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Paolo Banchero
The Spun

Look: Michigan Basketball Lands Major International Recruit

Juwan Howard has added a 13th and final scholarship player to Michigan's men's basketball roster. On Sunday, Lebanese forward Youssef Khayat committed to join the Wolverines. After narrowing down his finalists to also include Xavier, Wake Forest and DePaul, he revealed his choice to join the Big 10 program on The Field of 68.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant gets destroyed by Stephen A. Smith over Kyrie Irving comments

Kevin Durant recently broke his silence about Kyrie Irving’s situation with the Brooklyn Nets. Speaking on his podcast, KD explained why he basically has nothing to say about all this drama. Durant said that this was Kyrie’s livelihood at stake here, which simply means that he can’t get involved. Stephen A. Smith is having none […] The post Kevin Durant gets destroyed by Stephen A. Smith over Kyrie Irving comments appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
All 76ers

Post-Draft Signees React to Joining Sixers

The Philadelphia 76ers entered the 2022 NBA Draft with just one pick to their name. After the Brooklyn Nets deferred the 2022 first-rounder to 2023 after the James Harden-Ben Simmons blockbuster, the Sixers managed to get their pick back. However, the Sixers decided to deal it away. In the weeks ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Auburn#Lsu#French#Santa Clar
The Spun

Kanye West Has Reportedly Signed Another Big Athlete

As Kanye West continues to expand his endeavors beyond music and fashion, his latest venture, Donda Sports, signed another big name, according to TMZ. With Front Office Sports reporting, "In the last 48 hours, Kanye West and Donda Sports have signed both Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown," via the Hollywood outlet.
CELEBRITIES
fadeawayworld.net

The 10 Worst Draft Mistakes In Minnesota Timberwolves History: They Missed Stephen Curry Twice In 2009

The Minnesota Timberwolves look like they have a bright future as a franchise. Since 2013, they have only made the playoffs twice. 2018 they were led by Jimmy Butler, Andrew Wiggins, and Karl-Anthony Towns. In 2022, it was their new young core that guided them to the postseason. No.1 overall pick Anthony Edwards looks like he's going to be a superstar in this league and the front office has made some moves to build a solid core around him and Towns. Minnesota’s front office hasn't always been on the money though.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
The Oklahoman

The Oklahoman

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
602K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oklahoma City, OK from oklahoman.com.

 http://oklahoman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy