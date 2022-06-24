ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa police investigating homicide at 7-11 store

By Anastasia Dawson
 3 days ago
Tampa police were investigating after a man was found mortally injured outside a 7-11 store on East Busch Boulevard early Friday. [ Photo illustration by ASHLEY DYE and DIRK SHADD | Times ]

TAMPA — Police were investigating after a man was found mortally injured outside a 7-11 store early Friday.

Police received a 911 call around 1:20 a.m. about an altercation outside the store at 4943 E Busch Blvd. When officers arrived, they found an unconscious man in the parking lot who was suffering from “severe upper body trauma,” police said.

The man was taken to a local hospital and died there a short time later, according to police.

Police have not released the man’s name or any other details. Detectives continued to investigate Friday.

This is a developing story. Check tampabay.com for updates.

