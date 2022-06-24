Patricia A. Duernberger

Beatrice Louise Edgette, 95, peacefully passed away on June 15, 2022. Beatrice was born on April 29, 1927, in Highland Park, Illinois, to George and Myrtle Weiss. After graduating high school in Chicago, she attended Knox College in Galesburg, Illinois, to pursue her lifelong career of teaching. Before graduating, she met the love of her life, Gene Edgette, in the little town of Lake Nebagamon, Wisconsin, and they married on August 23, 1949. They both continued to pursue their careers in education, and had four children together. Beatrice and Gene moved to Pewaukee in 1951, where they raised their family and she lived until her passing. She taught first grade for 40 years in Hartland. During her life, Beatrice was a charter member in her church, Faith Springs, and was active on the Lay Council for Pewaukee Food Pantry. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, was passionate about her basket weaving, knitted preemie blankets for the local hospital, was an avid reader and part of a book club, a pen pal with local elementary school children, and was always looking for ways to help other people. Her love of travel never stopped, even in her 90s, and her positive spirit would light up a room when she walked in.

BROOKFIELD, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO