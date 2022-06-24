ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patricia A. Duernberger

Cover picture for the articleMay 24, 1936 - June 21, 2022. Patricia A. Duernberger, nee Palt, of West Bend, passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at her home with her husband at her side at the age of 86 years. She was born on May 24, 1936, in the city of West Bend, the...

Greater Milwaukee Today

Tyler E. Pasdera

Tyler E. Pasdera found peace on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at age 46. Loving father of Stella, Grace and Joey Pasdera. Dearest son of Wayne and Shelly Pasdera. Loving brother of Trever (Michelle) Pasdera and Travis (Tammy) Pasdera. Fond uncle to Cheyenne, Kyra, Angelina and Brett Pasdera. Great-uncle of Audrey. Also survived by the mother of his children, Molly. Further survived by other family, friends, devoted staff of Boomers, past and present and cherished customers.
PEWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Juan ‘John’ F. Hernandez

Juan “John” F. Hernandez, a longtime Waukesha resident died on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at the age of 75. He was born in Waukesha on September 3, 1946 the son of Francisco and Marciana (Robledo) Hernandez. John was a hard worker and owned a bar in downtown Waukesha, Gail’s Place and Johnny’s on Main, where he met many people over the years. He loved to play the lottery and pull tabs but most of all enjoyed his family and friends.
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Beatrice Louise Edgette

Beatrice Louise Edgette, 95, peacefully passed away on June 15, 2022. Beatrice was born on April 29, 1927, in Highland Park, Illinois, to George and Myrtle Weiss. After graduating high school in Chicago, she attended Knox College in Galesburg, Illinois, to pursue her lifelong career of teaching. Before graduating, she met the love of her life, Gene Edgette, in the little town of Lake Nebagamon, Wisconsin, and they married on August 23, 1949. They both continued to pursue their careers in education, and had four children together. Beatrice and Gene moved to Pewaukee in 1951, where they raised their family and she lived until her passing. She taught first grade for 40 years in Hartland. During her life, Beatrice was a charter member in her church, Faith Springs, and was active on the Lay Council for Pewaukee Food Pantry. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, was passionate about her basket weaving, knitted preemie blankets for the local hospital, was an avid reader and part of a book club, a pen pal with local elementary school children, and was always looking for ways to help other people. Her love of travel never stopped, even in her 90s, and her positive spirit would light up a room when she walked in.
BROOKFIELD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Summer in the City

MKE It Back for Summer in the City! From returning crowd favorites to a brand-new midweek concert series, Downtown Milwaukee is the place for endless summer fun. Heading back into the office? We’ve upped our game for your return. In its inaugural season, Heart(beats) of the City powered by MGIC is set to rock Red Arrow Park every Wednesday in June and July with the area’s best bands and food trucks at lunch. Plus, PNC presents Tunes@Noon returns with weekly poolside concerts every Thursday this summer in 411 East Wisconsin Center’s courtyard.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

A taste of Poland in Waukesha

WAUKESHA — What started out as a way to raise money for her home country has become a growing side hustle for Patty Kolodziej, who quickly discovered there was a hunger for her homemade Polish kolaczki cookies and baked paczki doughnuts. Born in Poland, but having immigrated to the...
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Wild Ones: Vintage Motorcycle Rally

Come celebrate Harley-Davidson’s unrivaled motorcycle heritage with a vintage 1940s-style motorcycle rally at the H-D Museum. In partnership with The Knucklehead Company’s Annual Reunion features an antique motorcycle ride-in show and the AMCA Badger Heritage Chapter hosts authentic motorcycle field games and NEW ‘Badger Boneyard Swap Meet’ vintage motorcycle swap meet with ALL proceeds benefiting Make-A-Wish Foundation of Wisconsin. PLUS the High Voltage Milwaukee Shovelhead Reunion – Shovelhead Run Poker Run & Mama Tried / Flat Out Friday Boonie Bike Races.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Study: Waukesha County is second wealthiest in the state

WAUKESHA — Waukesha County is the second wealthiest county in Wisconsin, second to Ozaukee County, and the 172nd wealthiest in the nation, according to a new study from SmartAsset. The study used investment income, property value and per-capita income to identify a wealth index, which provides a holistic view...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Consistency the key for Indians golf

The Kewaskum boys golf team season saw plenty of growth throughout the season according to head coach Casey Scheel. Scheel said that at the start of the season the team had some higher expectations than what they were putting forth earlier in the year. “But the growth that we showed...
KEWASKUM, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha police blotter: Residential high-speed motorcycle pursuit

6:17 p.m. Sunday — A motorcycle pursuit took place in the area of MacArthur Road and South Grandview Boulevard due to reckless driving and high speeds. The man was not wearing a helmet, according to the log. The pursuit was terminated and an incident report was created. Read the...
WAUKESHA, WI

