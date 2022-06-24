Fort Collins man booked on multiple Montgomery County warrants

(Shenandoah) – A Tabor man faces charges from two separate incidents. The Shenandoah Police Department says officers served a Page County warrant around 12:30 p.m. Saturday to 29-year-old James Michael Cruz for failure to appear on a scheduled court date. Officers also charged Cruz with 4th degree criminal mischief, stemming from a different incident and investigation.
(Tarkio) -- One person was injured in a car-motorcycle accident in Atchison County Saturday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on Route O, 3 miles northwest of Tarkio at around noon. Authorities say a southbound 2008 Harley Davidson motorcyle driven by 41-year-old Joseph Rhoades of Mound City was southbound when it traveled into the road's northbound lane. Rhoades' motorcycle was struck by a northbound 2007 Chevy Silverado driven by 45-year-old Daniel Beckman of Watson. Rhoades was ejected from the motorcycle, which came to rest on its side off the west side of the road. Beckman's vehicle came to rest blocking the northbound lane.
(Maryville) -- One person was injured in a single-vehicle accident in Nodaway County Monday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 2004 Ford Explorer, driven by 85-year-old Charles Hamilton of Barnard, was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 71 around 9:37 a.m. approximately five miles south of Maryville near 308th Street. Authorities say the vehicle then traveled off the east side of the roadway, struck an embankment, and came to rest off the east side of the road facing northeast.
(Bedford) – A Bedford woman faces multiple charges following her arrest Friday. The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to assist the Iowa Department of Human Services in the 800 block of State Street in Bedford. Deputies say they located drug paraphernalia in plain view. Authorities...
(Essex) – An Essex man faces charges following his arrest early Saturday morning. The Shenandoah Police Department says officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Highway 48 and North Avenue in Essex around 1:30 a.m. Following an investigation, officers arrested 44-year-old Robert Edward Anderson on a charge of OWI – second offense.
(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County officials continue to fine tune the county's solar energy project ordinance. At its regular meeting Tuesday morning at 8:30 at the courthouse board room, the county's board of supervisors are expected to set a date for a public hearing on a revised solar ordinance. Board members approved an ordinance back in late February. Since that time, however, the county's planning and zoning board have reviewed possible changes to the ordinance in a series of meetings.
(Clarinda) – A portion of Clarinda has been placed under a boil advisory. City Manager Gary McClarnon says due to a water main break, residents that live on both sides of 13th Street from Division Street to Garfield Street are being asked to boil their water. McClarnon says the water main break has been repaired, but the advisory remains in effect.
(Council Bluffs) -- Iowa Western track & field coach Doug Marshall has been hired in the same job at the University of North Texas. Marshall spent the past four years with the Reivers, leading the program to their first national championship. View the complete release from IWCC linked here.
(Sidney) -- Funding for lingering flood recovery-related projects in Fremont County has hit another significant roadblock. At its latest regular meeting, the Fremont County Board of Supervisors received an update from County Engineer Dan Davis on projects on County Road L-40 from J-64 to Highway 2 and eight miles on County Road L-31 from the Interstate 29 Percival interchange to the Bartlett Bridge. Davis tells KMA News the projects anticipated to receive FEMA funding have hit another snag, with the latest issue involving the federal agency re-assessing the projects.
(Rock Port) -- Atchison County residents have plenty of options for voting in the upcoming Missouri Primary Election. Absentee voting is underway in most of the state for the August 2 Primary. Atchison County Clerk Susette Taylor tells KMA News absentee voting is available by mail or in person. "So,...
Donny passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Nebraska Medicine - Omaha.
(Sidney) -- Sidney school officials hope the district's long-running expansion and renovation projects are finally wrapped up this summer. Workers continue to address so-called "punch list" items inside the junior-senior high school additions and at Sidney Elementary School. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Sidney School Superintendent Tim Hood says one issue after another plagued construction, which began several months after voters approved a $10 million bond issue for the projects in November, 2019.
(Shenandoah) -- The Knights of Columbus are ready to whip up a delicious fundraiser this Saturday. On July 2, the Knights are hosting their breakfast feast to help raise money for next year's Fourth of July fireworks show. The meal will include a full menu of tasty treats and run alongside a bake sale put on by the Guild of St. Mary's. Joining the KMA "Morning Show," Knights of Columbus member LeRoy Vrbsky outlines the choices diners will be able to chow on.
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials continue to see the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and temporary policy changes on particular funds. During its latest regular meeting, the Clarinda School Board received a financial report for the 2020-21 school year after the State Auditor's Office released its report for the school district on the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021. Shirley Maxwell is the school business official with the district. Maxwell says one of the more impacted areas was the district's proprietary funds -- or "hot lunch" funds -- which had an ending balance of roughly $183,000 compared to a beginning balance of $26,000. With federal waivers granting free hot lunch during the pandemic, Maxwell says the ending balance grew significantly due to the fund's restrictions.
Private Disposition of Ashes later.
(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest geography map. This map displays the 2022 1st & 2nd Team College Baseball (NCAA, Div. I) All-Americans based on where they went to high school. Twenty-three states and one province were represented among the 55 players that comprised the ‘Best of the Best’. California leads with 11 All-Americans, followed by Florida 6, Texas 5, North Carolina and New Jersey with 4. These outstanding players represent the same regions of the country that tend to provide the majority of all players. California, the South & former industrial heartland accounting for the highest concentration.
