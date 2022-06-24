Fort Collins man booked on multiple Montgomery County warrants

(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials continue to see the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and temporary policy changes on particular funds. During its latest regular meeting, the Clarinda School Board received a financial report for the 2020-21 school year after the State Auditor's Office released its report for the school district on the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021. Shirley Maxwell is the school business official with the district. Maxwell says one of the more impacted areas was the district's proprietary funds -- or "hot lunch" funds -- which had an ending balance of roughly $183,000 compared to a beginning balance of $26,000. With federal waivers granting free hot lunch during the pandemic, Maxwell says the ending balance grew significantly due to the fund's restrictions.

