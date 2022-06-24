ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Koenigsegg's Toyota GR Yaris Could Be Yours

By Sebastian Cenizo
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When you hear the Koenigsegg name, your mind probably jumps to hypercars with exceptional capabilities, unrivaled innovation, and huge horsepower. Creations like the Koenigsegg Regera have redefined what is possible and as a result, the company's genius founder, Christian von Koenigsegg, has become a symbol of engineering excellence. With so many...

carbuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

Toyota Won't Be Celebrating This Independence Day

Toyota has just announced that it may have to cut its forecasted July production by 50,000 vehicles. Even with this production cut, it still expects to produce 850,000 cars in July. The reason for the cut in production remains ongoing semiconductor shortages and a COVID-19 outbreak at one of its...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Cadillac Celestiq's Interior Will Embarrass Tesla And Mercedes

Cadillac is ready to take a big swing at Tesla with the all-electric Lyriq, which undercuts the Model Y with a $62,990 starting price. That's not even factoring in the two years of complimentary charging or $1,500 credit towards a home charger installation. After the Lyric, the 2023 Cadillac Celestiq will arrive as an all-electric flagship sedan, boasting GM's FSD-rivaling semi-autonomous driving software called Ultra Cruise.
HOME & GARDEN
CarBuzz.com

Toyota Is Already Focusing On Life After EVs

As the world's major automakers make the quantum shift from combustion to electrification, One major area of pushback from the general public has been battery longevity and the ramifications once they are no longer suitable for use in an EV due to age. Toyota - a strong adversary to the EV push for some time before launching the Toyota bZ4X - knows this, which is why it is already thinking beyond the here and now to life beyond EVs for its batteries.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Watch The AMG ONE Prove Why It's Worth $2.8 Million

After years of drooling over spy shots, the awe-inspiring Mercedes-AMG ONE was finally unveiled earlier this month. The incredible creation from Affalterbach is the most extreme AMG yet and is powered by a Formula 1-sourced, mid-mounted, 1.6-liter V6 that produces a mesmerizing 1,049 horsepower, with the help of four electric motors.
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Von Koenigsegg
CarBuzz.com

1,000-HP Batmobile Smashes VW's Hillclimb Record

A run "up the hill" at the Goodwood Festival of Speed is a right of passage for anyone at the Festival. People pay real money to get run up the hill by pro drivers, and manufacturers love to boast about their times up the hill. It's also an incredibly tiny course, with an equally short record time.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

New Ford Mustang Dark Horse Special Edition Goes To The Dark Side

Ford recently officially confirmed that the S650 Mustang (which will replace the current S550) will bring with it a six-speed manual transmission. We also know that the next Ford Mustang will launch with engines similar to those currently available for the pony car. But before the new model arrives, Ford will make the most of the outgoing generation with special editions and offers. We know this because, earlier this month, the Blue Oval reached out to fans asking them to come up with a name for its new Mustang package. Although no official comment on the subject has been made since then, CarBuzz has exclusively uncovered the winning name: Ford Mustang Dark Horse.
CARS
Top Speed

Dodge’s Electric Muscle Car Officially Coming in August

Dodge is known as being the most “against the grain” car company and you only need to see their bonkers, supercharged V-8 models to see it’s true. However, even Chrysler is forced to move with the times, and the company’s transition to electric powertrains is already in motion. With that in mind, Dodge has big plans for the upcoming, 2022 Woodward Dream Cruise, in an event known as the Dodge Speed Week. Over a few days, Dodge will announce three models that will shed light on the brand’s future plans.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Small Cars#Compact Cars#Vehicles#Toyota Gr Yaris#The Circuit Pack
CarBuzz.com

Tesla's Investors Are Tired Of Full Self-Driving Lies

Taylor Ogan is the CEO of Snow Bull Capital, which, according to its website, is a green-biased and high-technology hedge fund. Ogan also owns shares in Tesla, but that does not mean he worships at the altar of the almighty Musk. Ogan does the exact opposite, in fact, and speaks out against the company in which he holds shares. It seems Ogan got fed up with the lack of reporting around Full Self-Driving Beta (FSDB) crashes, so he took to Twitter to set the record straight.
ECONOMY
fordauthority.com

Ford Distance To Empty Accuracy Should Be Industry Standard

We’ve all seen it: a warning light within the gauge cluster that alerts the driver to the fact that the vehicle is running low on fuel. When seeing this light, you should probably get to a gas station as soon as possible, but exactly how many miles of range are left in the tank? Most vehicles don’t give much more than the “low fuel” indicator and a needle pointing toward “E,” but Ford takes this warning a step further to let drivers know just how many miles they can go before fuel runs dry. Let us explain what we mean.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Temp-Tagged Corvette's Texas Joyride Ends In Disaster

The Chevrolet C8 Corvette has enjoyed massive success since it was first launched, but Chevrolet has struggled to keep up with customer demand. Numerous production delays have not helped, and neither have massive dealer markups. It is fair to say that getting your hands on a brand new Corvette can be a daunting task, which is why this crash is such a heartbreaking story. We've covered numerous C8 Corvette crashes, but the fact that this Texas-registered 'Vette still had its temporary tags crushes the spirit.
TEXAS STATE
CarBuzz.com

1964 Aston Martin DB5 Belonged To Someone Cooler Than James Bond

An extraordinary Aston Martin is currently up for sale in the UK. And no, it's not the new Valkyrie, but something far slower and vastly more interesting. The car in question is a 1964 Aston Martin DB5 Convertible, which was once the pride and joy of Aston Martin's late chairman, Sir David Brown. It's one of just 123 built. Brown was responsible for making Aston Martin famous with models ranging from the first DB1 to the DB6. If he were alive today, he'd surely be behind the wheel of a DBS Volante.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Mazda
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Cars
yankodesign.com

Jetson ONE flying car demonstrates the future of personal commuting

Jetson wants to make everyone a pilot, at least everyone who needs to get to work and back home quickly. Our highways are getting congested, and there is almost no easy solution to that, especially with the growing number of vehicles on the road. The most common quick-fix is to build more highways, though some are attempting to dig up new ground as well. There are also plans to build super-fast trains (some that also tunnel underground), but that only works if you happen to be going somewhere near a train station. They say that the shortest path from point A to point B is a straight line, but you can only really travel that path if you’re flying overhead over all obstacles. Naturally, that’s a utopian dream of many inventors and commuters, one that might be close to reality as far as one Swedish company is concerned.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Leasing A Lucid Air EV Is As Expensive As Selling Your Soul

Earlier this month, we reported on Lucid's unique online car financing service for models like the Lucid Air and upcoming Gravity SUV. Lucid partnered with Bank of America with the hopes of making financing easier for its customers. It enables all aspects of the buying process to be completed totally online, including financing applications and the signing of the financing contract.
BUYING CARS
Top Speed

We Bet You’ve Never Seen a Supercar Garage Like This

When you picture your dream garage, what does it look like? Probably rows of classics worth more than the building they live in or several of the finest Italian supercars that originated on a bedroom wall poster. Also, not just the cars, but everything else inside. Lovely automotive-themed art, perhaps a retro gas pump, and a light-up car logo the size of a dining room table like the ones in Jay Leno’s garage would probably all be thrown in there as well.
CARS
RideApart

Spec Showdown: Honda Trail 125 vs. Yamaha TW200

Motorcycles sure aren’t getting any simpler. With technology like adaptive cruise control and blind-spot detection trickling into the two-wheeled sector, consumers have more options than ever. On the other hand, very few riders fully utilize the latest industry innovations and others prefer to avoid such complexity. Appealing to novice...
CARS
MotorAuthority

2023 Bentley Continental GT Mulliner takes place as two-door's new flagship model

Bentley on Tuesday announced upgraded Continental GT Mulliner coupe and GT Mulliner convertible models that will sit atop the Continental range. Scheduled to debut publicly at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed, the Mulliner models combine performance upgrades from the Bentley Continental GT Speed with the more luxurious detailing from previous Mulliner models.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Act Fast If You Want A 2024 Cadillac Lyriq

The Cadillac Lyriq represents a historic moment in the long and illustrious history of the Cadillac brand. Cadillac aims to be a fully electric brand by 2035 along with the rest of General Motors, and the Lyriq is the first step in that direction. This sleek EV was revealed more than a year before orders opened, which caused the hype behind this car to skyrocket to such levels that the brand has been forced to open order books for 2024 models. This comes after nearly 250,000 people showed their initial interest. Of those numbers, Cadillac identified 21,000 as serious leads. With official order numbers as yet unknown, it seems like the Lyriq is off to a great start. The 2023 allocation sold out rapidly, with the Debut Edition selling out in 20 minutes. But now you can pre-order a 2024 model, as reservations have officially opened on the Cadillac website.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford's 2,000-HP Van Is Quicker Than A Bugatti Chiron

The Ford Transit Supervan is a long, old, and very crazy story. That's a whole other topic for another time. But here's the Cliffs Notes: Ford puts big engine in van, takes out heavy things, makes van go real fast. This is the newest van iteration, which Ford has just shown for the first time at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the Transit Supervan's ancestral home.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Porsche IPO Could Be One Of The Biggest In German History

The Volkswagen Group is going ahead with its plan to take Porsche public in the fourth quarter of this year. In a recent interview with Automotive News Europe, VW's chief financial officer, Arno Antlitz, said it's going ahead with its plan to list Porsche because it has proved to be "resilient over the years to market disruptions including the recent supply chain turmoil."
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

48K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy