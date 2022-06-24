ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit police seek man who sexually assaulted woman, 78

Detroit News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetroit — Police are looking for a man who broke into a 78-year-old woman's east side house and sexually assaulted her Monday. Officials said the assault happened at about...

www.detroitnews.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

Detroit Woman Charged With First-Degree Murder In Fatal Shooting Of Boyfriend

(CBS DETROIT) — A Detroit woman accused of fatally shooting her boyfriend is charged with first-degree premeditated murder. According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, 51-year-old Antoinette Denise Moore is also charged with tampering with evidence and felony firearm. Prosecutors say on June 24, Moore allegedly shot 47-year-old Willie Grant Jr. during an argument. At about 8:03 p.m. that day, police were called to a home in the 16000 block of Bringard Street in Detroit for a reported shooting and found Grant lying face down on the front lawn with a gunshot wound to the back. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Moore was arrested later that evening. She is expected to be arraigned Monday. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Man accused of inappropriately touching customer at Dearborn Walmart charged

Dearborn — A man accused of inappropriately touching a customer at a Walmart store earlier this month has been charged with criminal sexual conduct, officials said Monday. Marshal Dwight Brown was arraigned Friday in 19th District Court in Dearborn with fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, Dearborn police said. A judge...
DEARBORN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Shooter fires at man, woman driving away from Detroit apartment complex, killing 1

DETROIT – Police have taken a person into custody who is accused of shooting at a man and a woman Sunday night, killing one of them on Detroit’s west side. According to officials, at around 11 p.m. Sunday night, a man and a woman were shot while driving away from an apartment complex at 6 Mile Road and Telegraph Road. The two were reportedly able to continue driving, and reached the area of Grand River Avenue and Grayfield Street about one mile away before crashing.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
CBS Detroit

MSP Investigating After Man Shot On Lodge Freeway

(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police are investigating after a man reported he was shot on the Lodge Freeway early on Sunday. At 1:26 a.m. on June 26, troopers were dispatched to Detroit Receiving Hospital after the man reported he had been shot. According to police, the man said he was leaving a party on Outer Drive near Sinai-Grace Hospital when he noticed a crossover-type vehicle following him. The man entered the Lodge at Meyers, heading southbound in the left lane, and then the suspect in the other vehicle started shooting at him. Police say the man’s vehicle was struck several times, and the man was struck twice on his right side. MSP recovered the victim’s vehicle and towed it to the post for processing. The man is in stable condition. MSP continue to investigate the incident. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Fireworks are back on Detroit riverfront; so are police, weapon searches

Detroit — The annual fireworks event is back in Detroit Monday for the first time in three years, building suspense for hundreds of thousands of event goers but also bringing out a strong law enforcement presence. For the first time since 2019, the annual fireworks ahead of Independence Day...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit mom charged after 3-year-old boy found in freezer

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The mother of the 3-year-old boy who was found in a freezer by Detroit police officers was arraigned Sunday at the 36th District Court. On June 24 at 12:45 a.m., officers responded to a home in the 12760 block of Monte Vista for a wellness check on a child. The officers found the 3-year-old's body in the freezer, police said.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit Police#Tennis Shoes#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wbrc.com

Decaying body of boy, 3, found in freezer; mother arrested

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (Gray News) - A woman has been charged in the death of her 3-year-old son after police found the boy’s decomposing body in a basement freezer in the family’s westside Detroit home. Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said Sunday that 31-year-old Azuradee France is charged...
Detroit News

Chesterfield Twp. police investigating after body found in drainage area

Chesterfield Township — An investigation is underway after a body was found Sunday in a drainage area, police said. A 27-year-old Ann Arbor resident was walking on Gratiot near 22 Mile at about 5:45 p.m. Sunday when he discovered the body lying among heavily overgrown vegetation, according to authorities. He called the police to the location.
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
fox2detroit.com

Dearborn police officer crashes after running stop sign

DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - A Dearborn police officer caused a crash Sunday when they ran a stop sign. Police said the officer was responding to a call about a suspect trying to break into a vehicle in the 7700 block of Kendal. At the intersection of Kendal and Diversey, the officer collided with a civilian.
DEARBORN, MI
Detroit News

Pedestrian, patrol car struck by driver on I-75 in Detroit, MSP reports

A motorist struck a pedestrian and a Michigan State Police patrol car on northbound I-75 near Dearborn Street in Detroit, the law enforcement agency's Metro Detroit post said Saturday on Twitter. MSP troopers were patrolling 75 and Dearborn when they saw a pedestrian who appeared to be trying to run...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit police seek man who knocked woman, 64, down, stole purse

Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find a man who knocked a woman to the ground and snatched her purse last week on the city's eastside. Officials said the robbery happened at about 9:40 a.m. on June 14 at the Great Lakes Fish and Chicken restaurant in the 20400 block of Van Dyke near Eight Mile.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy