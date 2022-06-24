ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia man broke into house struck man in head with cane

By John Lynch
 3 days ago

A West Virginia man was arrested after breaking into a person’s house and striking the homeowner in the head with a cane.

Police in Parkersburg say the homeowner was lying in bed when he was struck over the head with an object later determined to be his walking cane.

The victim stated after being struck he began bleeding from the head and walked to the door of his residence to open the door and yell for help, according to police.

The victim stated that upon opening the door he observed who he believed to be Thomas Malone Jr behind his car and then running from the area, police say.

The homeowner told police that Malone Jr stole a bag that had his wallet, keys, and medication.

Police say they Malone was interviewed and admitted to striking the victim with a walking cane, taking a bag from the residence, and discarding it in a dumpster.

Malone was charged with Robbery 1st Degree, processed at the Parkersburg Police Department, and placed in the Wood County Holding Center.

The homeowner was taken to Camden Clark Medical Center where he was treated for a laceration to his head and released.

