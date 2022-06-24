ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Draganfly Announces Annual General Meeting Results

By DraganFly
 3 days ago

Los Angeles, CA. June 23‎, 2022 – Draganfly Inc. DPRO DPRO 3U ‎‎(“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems ‎developer, is pleased to announce at the annual general meeting held in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada‎ on June 23, 2022 (the "Meeting") holders of common shares of Draganfly: (i) fixed the number of directors to be elected at the meeting at seven; (ii) elected Cameron Chell, Scott Larson, Denis Silva, Olen Aasen, Andrew Hill Card Jr., Julie Myers Wood and John M. Mitnick to the Board of Directors; and (iii) appointed Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP, as Draganfly's auditors.

The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below:

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Cameron Chell

2,474,759

97.45%

64,751

2.55%

Scott Larson

2,476,828

97.53%

62,682

2.47%

Denis Silva

2,476,414

97.52%

63,096

2.48%

Olen Aasen

2,476,039

97.50%

63,471

2.50%

Andrew Hill Card, Jr.

2,476,094

97.50%

63,416

2.50%

Julie Myers Wood

2,482,158

97.74%

57,352

2.26%

John M. Mitnick

2,472,819

97.37%

66,691

2.63%

Further disclosure on the matters approved at the Meeting can be found in the Management Information Circular dated May 9, 2022 and the Report of Voting Results for the Meeting each available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. DPRODPRO3U) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge drone ‎solutions, software, and AI systems that revolutionize the way organizations can do business and service ‎their stakeholders. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 20 years, Draganfly is an ‎award-winning industry leader serving public safety, public health, mining, agriculture, industrial ‎inspections, security, mapping, and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ‎ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the ‎world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.‎

For more information on Draganfly, please visit us at www.draganfly.com.

For additional investor information, visit https://www.thecse.com/en/listings/technology/draganfly-inc, https://www.nasdaq.com/market-activity/stocks/dpro or https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/equity/draganfly-inc-1.

Media Contact

Arian Hopkins

Email: media@draganfly.com

Company Contact

Email: info@draganfly.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
Place
