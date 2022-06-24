ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zendesk, CalAmp, + 20 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. TBLT rose 58% to $2.75 in pre-market trading after jumping 26% on Thursday. ToughBuilt Industries reported closing of $6 million public offering.
  • Zendesk, Inc. ZEN rose 48.4% to $85.99 in pre-market trading. Zendesk has almost reached a deal with a group of buyout firms, including Hellman & Friedman LLC and Permira, the Wall Street Journal reported.
  • Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. BHAT rose 33.6% to $3.65 in pre-market trading after jumping 263% on Thursday. Blue Hat Interactive terminated its previously proposed shelf takedown offering.
  • RedHill Biopharma Ltd. RDHL rose 24.8% to $0.9594 in pre-market trading. RedHill Biopharma announced a cost reduction plan expected to generate operational cost savings of approximately $50 million over the next 18 months.
  • Greenlane Holdings, Inc. GNLN shares rose 19.9% to $0.3150 in pre-market trading after jumping 18% on Thursday.
  • CarLotz, Inc. LOTZ rose 16.6% to $0.54 in pre-market trading. CarLotz recently announced the closure of 11 dealership stores as part of a strategic review of its business. In addition, three locations with executed leases will not be opened.
  • Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. GROV rose 13.9% to $7.60 in pre-market trading after declining 13% on Thursday.
  • NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NRBO rose 13.5% to $0.52 in pre-market trading.
  • Regis Corporation RGS rose 12.5% to $1.08 in pre-market trading after gaining around 7% on Thursday.
  • ATIF Holdings Limited ATIF shares rose 9.5% to $2.30 in pre-market trading after gaining around 7% on Thursday. ATIF Holdings recently announced an investment in Phoenix Motor IPO.
  • Aeva Technologies, Inc. AEVA rose 9.3% to $3.75 in pre-market trading.
  • China Online Education Group COE rose 8.9% to $1.47 in pre-market trading after reporting Q1 results.
  • WISeKey International Holding AG WKEY rose 8.8% to $2.73 in pre-market trading.
  • Palatin Technologies, Inc. PTN rose 7.7% to $0.3005 in pre-market trading. Palatin Technologies, last month, posted a Q3 loss of $0.03 per share.

Losers

  • BioSig Technologies, Inc. BSGM fell 22% to $0.78 in pre-market trading after reporting a proposed public offering of common stock.
  • Quotient Limited QTNT fell 18.4% to $0.3266 in pre-market trading as the company announced proposed amendments to senior secured notes.
  • CalAmp Corp. CAMP fell 16.4% to $6.00 in pre-market trading as the company reported a first-quarter revenue decline of 18.8% year-over-year to $64.73 million, missing the consensus of $69.43 million.
  • Wave Life Sciences Ltd. WVE fell 15.4% to $2.03 in pre-market trading.
  • MDJM Ltd MDJH shares fell 10.8% to $1.86 in pre-market trading after jumping around 29% on Thursday.
  • LendingTree, Inc. TREE fell 8.6% to $50.13 in pre-market trading after the company revised its second-quarter guidance.
  • Smart for Life, Inc. SMFL fell 8.5% to $0.4950 in pre-market trading after jumping 22% on Thursday.
  • Phoenix Motor Inc. PEV shares fell 5% to $6.31 in pre-market trading after jumping around 14% on Thursday.

IN THIS ARTICLE
