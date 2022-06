At the June 21st Washington City Council meeting, several new updated traffic enforcement measures were proposed to members. One of the new rules revolves around snow removal. A policy could be put in place where a $50 fine is issued if a car is parked on the road during snow removal hours. This policy is part of a potential “Snow Ban” parking plan where the city would issue a memo for residents to not park their cars on the street for a certain amount of time.

WASHINGTON, IA ・ 10 HOURS AGO