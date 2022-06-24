ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, IA

The City of Washington is Participating in the #IowansUnite Community Contest.

By Jerry Edwards
 3 days ago

The Washington Chamber of Commerce has submitted a video that can be viewed on the voting site and on YouTube titled Rediscover a Classic: Washington, IA...

Main Street Washington Receives 2022 Main Street America Accreditation

Each year Mainstreet America and its partners go through applications to find the towns with programs that meet their performance standards of preservation-based economic development and community revitalization. Main Street Washington has been designated as an Accredited Main Street America program by Main Street America and Main Street Iowa. Last...
WASHINGTON, IA
Washington YMCA Looking for Lifeguards

The Steele Family Aquatic Center, under the direction of Washington County YMCA, has been open since May 26th and is looking for staff to re-enforce their numbers for the summer. Washington is one of the lucky communities that currently has enough staff to keep their pools open as Washington YMCA CEO Amy Schulte explains.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
Board of Supervisors Preview

The Washington County Board of Supervisors will meet in regular session on Tuesday. The second reading of the newly proposed flood plain ordinance is scheduled along with a possible waiving of the third reading. Several liquor license and personnel change matters will be addressed and a resolution for county funds for grants, wages and recycling will be discussed and possibly resolved.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
Austin Allen Chalupa

A celebration of life for 22-year-old Austin Allen Chalupa of Fairfield, formerly of Washington will be held Thursday, June 30th at 11a.m. at the Beatty Funeral Home in Washington. Burial will follow at the Elm Grove Cemetery in Washington. Open visitation will be held Wednesday, June 29th from noon to 7p.m. at the Beatty Funeral Home in Washington with family present to greet friends from 5-7p.m. A general memorial has been established.
WASHINGTON, IA
Betty J. Ward

Family of 97-year-old Betty J. Ward of Washington will receive friends from 2-4p.m. Saturday, July 2nd at the Jones Eden Funeral Home in Washington. Interment will take place at Elm Grove Cemetery in Washington at a later date. Memorials have been established for Hospice of Washington County.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
The Washington County Riverboat Foundation has announced its 2nd Quarter Municipal Grants

The Washington County Riverboat Foundation in 2021 distributed approximately $1,187,000 to eight cities in Washington County, and has awarded approximately $13,488,000 in total for municipal grants since the opening of the Riverside Casino and Golf Resort in 2006. The program distributes the revenues directly to the cities in Washington County based on population.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
Iowa News Headlines Monday, June 27th, 2022

(Des Moines, IA) -- Crowds gathered in many cities over the past three days to protest the end of nationwide abortion rights. Kathleen Murrin -- who attended a protest in Des Moines -- had an ectopic pregnancy, in which the fetus attaches somewhere beside the main uterus cavity and can threaten the mother’s life. says she’s heartbroken and furious over Friday’s ruling. In Cedar Rapids, an abortion rights protester was injured Friday night when a pick-up drove through the pedestrian cross walk. Other protesters took photos of the license plate. Cedar Rapids police have interviewed the driver.
IOWA STATE
Harvey B. Holden

Celebration of life services for 105-year-old Harvey B. Holden of Washington will be held at 1p.m. Wednesday, June 29th at the United Presbyterian Church in Washington. General calling hours will be held from 1-5p.m. Tuesday, June 28th at the Jones Eden Funeral Home. Family will greet friends following services Wednesday at the United Presbyterian Church. Interment with military honors conducted by Washington American Legion Post 29 will be held at Elm Grove Cemetery in Washington. Memorials have been established to the United Presbyterian Home Resident Benevolent Fund.
WASHINGTON, IA
City of Ainsworth Has Building For Sale

The City of Ainsworth recently purchased a building in the city at 212 N. Railroad Street that is in need of renovation. The intention of the City’s purchase is to either rehab the building for new use or to tear it down. The building has housed several businesses in...
AINSWORTH, IA
New Traffic Fines to be Discussed at the Next City Council Meeting

At the June 21st Washington City Council meeting, several new updated traffic enforcement measures were proposed to members. One of the new rules revolves around snow removal. A policy could be put in place where a $50 fine is issued if a car is parked on the road during snow removal hours. This policy is part of a potential “Snow Ban” parking plan where the city would issue a memo for residents to not park their cars on the street for a certain amount of time.
WASHINGTON, IA
Iowa House candidate: Protest rally set for Sunday

In response to the Dobbs V. Jackson Women’s Health Organization Ruling by the U. S. Supreme Court, a protest rally is planned for Sunday in Davenport. “We must ‘take heart’ and remember that neither the courts nor the governor, neither alone nor in concert, can deny Iowans their long-standing and hard-won basic privacy protections,” Iowa House District 97 Democratic candidate Ken Croken said in a news release.
DAVENPORT, IA
Politics
Iowa open enrollment law causes concern

DONNELLSON, Iowa (WGEM) - A new Iowa law removes the original March deadline for open enrollment and allows enrollment in schools at any time. Central Lee Community School District administrators say this could be a good change for the schools. However, there is a growing concern about classrooms being overcrowded.
IOWA STATE
KCCI Archive: This Iowa water park opened 30 years ago

OTTUMWA, Iowa — In the summer of 1992, Beach Ottumwa opened to the public. Voters approved a $3 million bond to construct the municipal water park. It’s still open today and features a wave pool, multiple slides and a volleyball court.
OTTUMWA, IA
Ottumwa woman receives 30-year service award from Gov. Kim Reynolds

OTTUMWA, Iowa — On June 8, the board president for Wapello County Conservation, Marsha Parker, was awarded with a 30-year service award during the governor's Volunteer Awards Ceremony. Parker been with the organization for 32 years and said she never expected to get an award like this, especially from...
OTTUMWA, IA
Fire destroys Iowa City church

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says the body of a missing man found in the Wisconsin River today was those of a person who had been missing for almost a year. Fairfax Days takes to the streets with Saturday morning parade. Updated: 6 hours ago. Citizens participated in multiple Fairfax...
IOWA CITY, IA
Mid-Prairie Board Talks Bond Business Monday

The Mid-Prairie School Board will meet in regular session Monday. In financial notes, they will discus $12.7 million worth of school infrastructure sales, service and use tax revenue bonds along with proposed school fees and admission prices for the upcoming year. The Board will also discuss an easement at the Wellman Rotary Soccer Fields with Alliant Energy, spectator behavior at athletic contests and IASB legislative priorities. The Board will meet Monday, June 27th at 6:15p.m. At the Central Administration Office Community Room on the high school campus in Wellman.
WELLMAN, IA
Iowa Supreme Court Issues Ruling In Long Fight Over Plans For Regional Airport

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Supreme Court has issued a ruling in a long fight over plans for a regional airport. The city of Oskaloosa and Mahaska County entered into an agreement in 2012 with Pella and Marion County to create the South Central Regional Airport Agency and build a shared airport. Landowners at the proposed airport site in rural Mahaska County objected, as did the newly-elected Mahaska County Board of Supervisors. A lawsuit was dismissed but the state Supreme Court ruled it is unconstitutional for a previous board to keep a new board from taking action. That means Mahaska County can withdraw from the airport agreement.
OSKALOOSA, IA

