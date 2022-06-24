ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Two men arrested in connection with deadly Rockville motel shooting

By Lauren Hamilton
WTOP
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo men have been arrested in connection with a Rockville motel shooting that killed a man in Montgomery County, Maryland, Wednesday night. 32-year-old...

wtop.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox5dc.com

2 teens killed in DC after multiple deadly shootings over the weekend

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A 15-year-old and an 18-year-old were both shot and killed over the weekend in D.C. in separate incidents, according to DC Police. The first incident occurred on Saturday around 9:20 p.m. when officers responded to the 1700 block of 8th Street NW for the report of a shooting. Officers located an adult male victim and a juvenile male victim, identified as 15-year-old Blue Bryant, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
WASHINGTON, DC
foxbaltimore.com

Help police identify North Baltimore robbery suspects

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Police need the public's help identifying suspects wanted in connection to a North Baltimore robbery. Police released several photos on Monday in reference to a recent burglary in the 2500 block of Park Heights Terrace,. If you know the identities of these men, please contact...
BALTIMORE, MD
WJLA

Motorcyclist killed in crash following police pursuit in Northeast DC, police say

WASHINGTON (7News) — A police pursuit turned deadly Monday morning after D.C. Police officers went after a driver who ultimately crashed in Northeast D.C., police said. According to MPD, just before 3 a.m., officers pursued a motorcyclist they believed was wanted in connection to a homicide. Police said an MPD official ended the pursuit in the area of 6th and Penn Street, NE, once they confirmed that the person was wanted for questioning in connection to a recent homicide offense.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
City
Rockville, MD
State
Maryland State
Rockville, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Bay Net

Police Locate And Arrest Two Suspects After Home Invasion In Bryantown

BRYANTOWN, Md. – On June 24 at approximately 5:05 a.m., officers responded to the 5600 block of Ted Bowling Road in Bryantown for the report of a home invasion. An initial investigation revealed two men forced entry into the residence. Once inside, they threatened the victims with a handgun and demanded cash.
BRYANTOWN, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Red Roof Inn#Police#Violent Crime#Rockville Motel
Inside Nova

Woodbridge man arrested after chase, crash on I-95

A Woodbridge man faces multiple charges following a pursuit on Interstate 95 early Sunday morning. Alpha A. Kamara, 24, was held in the Fairfax County jail on charges of felony eluding police, felony hit-and-run, unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a schedule I/II drug with the intent to distribute, obstructing justice by resisting arrest, and driving without a valid license, state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
NBC Washington

18-Year-Old Killed, 2 Teens Shot in Northwest DC

An 18-year-old woman was killed and a 15-year-old and 16-year-old were shot in Northwest D.C. on Sunday, authorities said. D.C. police were called shortly after midnight to a triple shooting in the 800 block of Quincy Street NW. A 15-year-old girl and an 18-year-old woman were found shot and were...
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
Inside Nova

Woman found injured at Alexandria bus stop dies; murder investigation underway

Fairfax County police are trying to determine what happened to a 63-year-old woman who died after being found injured at an Alexandria-area bus stop on June 17. A passerby found Michelle Huntley of Alexandria with upper body trauma just after midnight June 17 in the 7800 block of Richmond Highway. Huntley was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died Saturday, police said.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

Man Found Dead Near His Walker On Anne Arundel County Roadway Saturday, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man using a walker to make his way along a major roadway in Anne Arundel County is dead after a vehicle struck him and fled the area, according to authorities. County officers investigated a report of a hit and run crash near the intersection of Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard and MD Route 10 around 2 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department. A passerby had noticed someone lying on the roadway and called 911, police said. Officers found the man on the road in the southbound section of Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard. They noticed that he was wearing dark, non-reflective clothing, according to authorities. It is unknown how long he was laying on the road before the passerby saw him, police said.  Officers do not know which way the driver of the striking vehicle drove following the collision.  Anne Arundel County Fire Department paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene, he said.  The man’s body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
rockvillenights.com

Assault at Rockville grocery store

Rockville City police officers responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault at a grocery store Friday afternoon, June 24, 2022. The assault was reported at a supermarket in the 1900 block of Veirs Mill Road in the Twinbrook area at 2:51 PM. A suspect was also accused of shoplifting in the incident. Lotte Plaza Market is located on that block.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Bay Net

La Plata Police Department Investigating Video Of Officers At Carwash

LA PLATA, Md. – The La Plata Police Department released the following statement following the video above being posted on social media:. “The La Plata Police Department is examining the facts of a June 26, 2022 video posted on social media at a La Plata car wash which allegedly involves our police officers. Once we have all the facts involving our police officers, the department will issue an official public statement.”
LA PLATA, MD
WTOP

Alexandria woman dies after bus stop assault

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, are investigating their 12th homicide of the year, after a 63-year-old Alexandria woman died from injuries following an assault earlier this month. Just after midnight on June 17, Fairfax County police officers came to a bus stop on Richmond Highway, after a passerby reported a...
ALEXANDRIA, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy