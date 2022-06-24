Serious crash closes Durham intersection

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Witnesses told police they saw a motorcycle speeding down Angier Avenue last week before it was involved in a deadly collision, court documents say. Police said the crash happened before 7:15 a.m. at the intersection of S. Alston and Angier avenues. A motorist driving a...
Durham, N.C. — Durham police officers were investigating a shooting on Sunday night when they found themselves in the line of fire after two vehicles brazenly drove through a crime scene and fired shots. Officers responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of Worth Street around 10 p.m....
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham County Sheriff’s office is searching for man they say has several outstanding warrants. The sheriff’s office said Joshua Alonzo Writz of Durham has outstanding arrest warrants for charges of breaking and entering along with larceny. Writz was described as a 41-year-old...
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two assault suspects. On April 2 at approximately 1:40 a.m., Raleigh officers were dispatched to a report of aggravated assault at the Mojito Lounge located in the 100 block of Glenwood Avenue.
Zebulon, N.C. — A 28-year-old woman died in a single-car crash in Zebulon on Monday morning. The wreck occurred around 1 a.m. on Shepard School Road, just north of Highway 64. State troopers said the woman was driving too fast when she lost control of the vehicle and crashed...
Durham, N.C. — While big tech companies are flocking to Durham and home prices are soaring in the Bull City, gun violence continues to be a problem. In 2021, Durham recorded its deadliest year yet. Gun violence in the city is at an all-time high, and it shows no...
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Sunday at approximately 11 a.m., officials confirmed a gas explosion near Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd and Garner Road. Officials said this happened at Crosby-Garfield building. Officials said roughly eight fire units responded to the scene. East Lenoir Street near Chavis Way was blocked...
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The Chapel Hill Police Department has closed a road in Chapel Hill after they say a crash brought down traffic lights. Police originally closed Estes Drive is closed in both directions near Willow Drive and the University Place shopping center. They advised drivers to avoid the intersection altogether.
Durham, N.C. — A teenage girl was killed in a Durham shooting at around 11:30 p.m. on Friday night, the Durham Police Department said. Officers received a call that a girl had been shot on the 300 block of South Woodcrest Street, which is in a residential area of Durham east of downtown.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two lanes on Interstate-40 westbound in Wake County are now reopened after a pickup truck overturned Sunday afternoon. At approximately 3:15 p.m., Raleigh fire received a call about an overturned pickup truck near exit 284 which is between I-540 and Aviation Parkway on I-40 westbound.
Durham, N.C. — One person was killed Friday morning in a crash at the intersection of South Alston Avenue and Angier Avenue in Durham. Before 7 a.m., the Durham Police Department closed the intersection and asked drivers to avoid the area, which is east of downtown Durham. The intersection was still closed at 9:30 a.m.
Durham, N.C. — The Durham Police Department is investigating two fatal shootings that occurred in a 24-hour span less than a mile apart. A teenage girl was killed in a Durham shooting at around 11:30 p.m. on Friday night, the Durham Police Department said. Officers received a call that...
Passengers on two of the six Piedmont trains that run between Raleigh and Charlotte each day will have to choose another one to ride on through mid-July, NC rail officials said. In a service alert on Twitter on Friday, state rail officials said Piedmont trains 74 and 75 won’t operate...
Durham, N.C. — Crime will be front in center in the city of Durham in the week ahead - after two deadly shootings there in just 24 hours. Monday, Durham Mayor Elaine O’Neal will hold a community conversation with the CEO of ShotSpotter. The company's technology detects gun...
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN)—One person has been arrested in connection with a stabbing, according to police. Police said Caleb Anthony Locklear, 42, was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. The stabbing happened on June 13 just after 6 p.m. in the 100 block...
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The Silver Alert for a Rocky Mount man was cancelled early Monday morning. A statewide Silver Alert was issued Sunday night for 72-year-old Robert Coppage. He is described as 5′ 11″ and 140 pounds with short, gray hair and green eyes. Police said...
Raleigh, N.C. — Two people were killed when the car they were in crashed into a tree on Thursday night. Lynn Road near Paces Arbor Court was expected to be shut down for hours as police investigated the crash. Raleigh police have not released the identities of the two...
Raleigh, N.C. — A police chase in downtown Raleigh ended with a crash involving multiple North Carolina State Troopers. Troopers were chasing a suspect in a white vehicle in a pursuit through downtown that started around Lenoir Street before reportedly going down Martin Street, South Blount Street and Hammond Road before ending in a crash on I-40 at South Saunders Street.
