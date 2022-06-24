ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Serious crash closes Durham intersection

Cover picture for the articleDurham, N.C. — The intersection of South Alston Avenue and Angier Avenue...

cbs17

Motorcyclist seen speeding before deadly Durham crash: court docs

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Witnesses told police they saw a motorcycle speeding down Angier Avenue last week before it was involved in a deadly collision, court documents say. Police said the crash happened before 7:15 a.m. at the intersection of S. Alston and Angier avenues. A motorist driving a...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Durham sheriff searches for man with several warrants

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham County Sheriff’s office is searching for man they say has several outstanding warrants. The sheriff’s office said Joshua Alonzo Writz of Durham has outstanding arrest warrants for charges of breaking and entering along with larceny. Writz was described as a 41-year-old...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Raleigh police seek to ID Mojito Lounge assault suspects

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two assault suspects. On April 2 at approximately 1:40 a.m., Raleigh officers were dispatched to a report of aggravated assault at the Mojito Lounge located in the 100 block of Glenwood Avenue.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Woman killed in single-car crash in Zebulon

Zebulon, N.C. — A 28-year-old woman died in a single-car crash in Zebulon on Monday morning. The wreck occurred around 1 a.m. on Shepard School Road, just north of Highway 64. State troopers said the woman was driving too fast when she lost control of the vehicle and crashed...
ZEBULON, NC
cbs17

Firefighters respond to Raleigh gas explosion and fire

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Sunday at approximately 11 a.m., officials confirmed a gas explosion near Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd and Garner Road. Officials said this happened at Crosby-Garfield building. Officials said roughly eight fire units responded to the scene. East Lenoir Street near Chavis Way was blocked...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Chapel Hill crash brings down traffic lights, closes road: police

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The Chapel Hill Police Department has closed a road in Chapel Hill after they say a crash brought down traffic lights. Police originally closed Estes Drive is closed in both directions near Willow Drive and the University Place shopping center. They advised drivers to avoid the intersection altogether.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL

Teenage girl dies in Durham shooting

Durham, N.C. — A teenage girl was killed in a Durham shooting at around 11:30 p.m. on Friday night, the Durham Police Department said. Officers received a call that a girl had been shot on the 300 block of South Woodcrest Street, which is in a residential area of Durham east of downtown.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

2 lanes now cleared on I-40 near I-540 after truck overturns

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two lanes on Interstate-40 westbound in Wake County are now reopened after a pickup truck overturned Sunday afternoon. At approximately 3:15 p.m., Raleigh fire received a call about an overturned pickup truck near exit 284 which is between I-540 and Aviation Parkway on I-40 westbound.
WRAL News

Person killed in crash at Durham intersection

Durham, N.C. — One person was killed Friday morning in a crash at the intersection of South Alston Avenue and Angier Avenue in Durham. Before 7 a.m., the Durham Police Department closed the intersection and asked drivers to avoid the area, which is east of downtown Durham. The intersection was still closed at 9:30 a.m.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

1 arrested in connection to Chapel Hill stabbing

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN)—One person has been arrested in connection with a stabbing, according to police. Police said Caleb Anthony Locklear, 42, was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. The stabbing happened on June 13 just after 6 p.m. in the 100 block...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WITN

SILVER ALERT: Cancelled for Rocky Mount man

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The Silver Alert for a Rocky Mount man was cancelled early Monday morning. A statewide Silver Alert was issued Sunday night for 72-year-old Robert Coppage. He is described as 5′ 11″ and 140 pounds with short, gray hair and green eyes. Police said...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WRAL News

Two killed after car collides with tree in Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — Two people were killed when the car they were in crashed into a tree on Thursday night. Lynn Road near Paces Arbor Court was expected to be shut down for hours as police investigated the crash. Raleigh police have not released the identities of the two...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Police chase in downtown Raleigh ends with crash involving multiple troopers

Raleigh, N.C. — A police chase in downtown Raleigh ended with a crash involving multiple North Carolina State Troopers. Troopers were chasing a suspect in a white vehicle in a pursuit through downtown that started around Lenoir Street before reportedly going down Martin Street, South Blount Street and Hammond Road before ending in a crash on I-40 at South Saunders Street.

