Watervliet commences summer paving program

ART TALK: What’s Happening at the Clark Art Institute? Talk at The Troy Public Library. Join us at the Troy Public Library, Monday, June 27th at 6 PM when Vicki Saltzman will join us to discuss the Clark Art Institute and provide an overview of their summer season, including their major new exhibition, Rodin in the United States: Confronting the Modern. This program is free and open to the public. Registration is required. To register call the library at 518-274-7071 or online at www.thetroylibrary.org Troy Public Library is located at 100 Second Street, Troy.

TROY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO