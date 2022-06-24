ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watervliet, NY

Watervliet commences summer paving program

By Record staff
Troy Record
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATERVLIET, N.Y. — Mayor Charles Patricelli announced the city has kicked off its summer repair of city streets with the repaving of Andrewsville Court. Those streets also included within this year’s plan are:. • Avenue B. • City Hall parking lot. • 1st Avenue (15th St to...

www.troyrecord.com

Politics
