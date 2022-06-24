ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced, CA

75-year-old Barbara Guth died, 85-year-old Heintz Guth and Ashlie Resendes hurt after a crash in Merced (Merced, CA)

 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14pKiD_0gKmf5SS00
Authorities identified 75-year-old Barbara Guth as the woman who lost her life following a two-vehicle collision that also caused injuries to 85-year-old Heintz Guth and 22-year-old Ashlie Resendes on Wednesday in Merced. The authorities actively responded to the area of Ashby Road and Cooper Avenue after 12:30 p.m. in response to a car crash [...]

