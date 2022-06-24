75-year-old Barbara Guth died, 85-year-old Heintz Guth and Ashlie Resendes hurt after a crash in Merced (Merced, CA)
Nationwide Report
Authorities identified 75-year-old Barbara Guth as the woman who lost her life following a two-vehicle collision that also caused injuries to 85-year-old Heintz Guth and 22-year-old Ashlie Resendes on Wednesday in Merced. The authorities actively responded to the area of Ashby Road and Cooper Avenue after 12:30 p.m. in response to a car crash [...]
More California News from Nationwide Report™
- Recent California Accident News - Statewide
- Recent Los Angeles Accident News
- Recent San Diego Accident News
- Recent San Jose Accident News
- Search My City in California
California Resources from Nationwide Report™
- Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
- Need Help Finding a California Police Accident Report Online? Request a Free Accident Report.
- Injured from a Car Accident in California? Request a Free Settlement Estimate.
Want more? Follow us on NewsBreak and join our Daily Newsletter.
Comments / 0