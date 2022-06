CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The espresso martini is having a moment: Both the New York Times and Forbes recently hailed the return of the iconic libation. The drink’s origins are rumored to trace. back to 1983 when British bartender Dick Bradsel dreamt up a solution when a famous model requested a drink that would wake her up and mess her up at Fred’s Club in London. Popular in the ‘90s, the classic java cocktail is back again, showcased on drink menus all over, including at Cleveland’s best cocktail locales.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO