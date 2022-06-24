Mount Lookout man facing felony drug charges

HICO, WV (WVNS) — A Mount Lookout man is facing felony charges in Fayette County.

Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley said on the evening of June 23, 2022, deputies were out in a suspected drug area of Miller Ridge and Sunday Roads in Hico. While there, they saw a man known not to have a valid driver’s license get in a car and leave the residence he was at. Deputies pulled over Arvin Lucas.

When they pulled him over they could smell marijuana. While searching his car they found a large amount of methamphetamines and a small amount of weed.

Lucas is charged with the felony offense of Possession with Intent to Deliver a Schedule II Narcotic and the misdemeanor charge of Driving with a License Revoked for DUI.

He is currently being held at Southern Regional Jail.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.