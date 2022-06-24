Mount Lookout man facing felony drug charges
HICO, WV (WVNS) — A Mount Lookout man is facing felony charges in Fayette County.
Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley said on the evening of June 23, 2022, deputies were out in a suspected drug area of Miller Ridge and Sunday Roads in Hico. While there, they saw a man known not to have a valid driver’s license get in a car and leave the residence he was at. Deputies pulled over Arvin Lucas.
When they pulled him over they could smell marijuana. While searching his car they found a large amount of methamphetamines and a small amount of weed.
Lucas is charged with the felony offense of Possession with Intent to Deliver a Schedule II Narcotic and the misdemeanor charge of Driving with a License Revoked for DUI.
He is currently being held at Southern Regional Jail.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.
Comments / 2