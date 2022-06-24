ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Earnings Scheduled For June 24, 2022

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SG4Zn_0gKmdqUQ00

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• China Online Education Gr COE is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• CarMax KMX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $9.12 billion.

• Huize Holding HUIZ is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Kanzhun BZ is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $165.98 million.

• Quotient QTNT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $8.17 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Fuwei Films (Holdings) FFHL is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Insiders Buy Over $540M Of 2 Stocks

Although the US stocks closed slightly lower on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Insiders Buy Around $89M Of 2 Stocks

Although the US stocks closed higher on Tuesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday, 61 companies hit new 52-week lows. Ecopetrol EC was the biggest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low. ThermoGenesis Holdings THMO was the smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low. Quotient QTNT's stock dropped the most, trading...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Executives Sell More Than $67M Of 5 Stocks: NetApp, Eli Lilly And More

US gold futures traded lower on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quarterly Earnings
Benzinga

Benzinga Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Tesla, Netflix, Chevron And This Leading Chipmaker

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week, while offering a 24/7 news feed, live chat and charting software on Benzinga Pro. After weeks of pain, investors got some relief this week as the three major indices saw a strong bounce. The Dow Industrials gained 5.4% while the S&P 500 was up 6.4%, the biggest weekly advances for the indexes since late May. The Nasdaq, meanwhile, roared back with a gain of 7.5%, its best week since March.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Putin Ally Declares Russia Will Target This City First If World War 3 Erupts

A parliament member of Russia and President Vladimir Putin's staunch supporter, Andrey Gurulyov, sounded out a belligerent warning in his appearance as a guest on state-backed national television this week. Gurulyov was discussing Lithuania's blockade of the neighboring Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. For supplying Kaliningrad, Russia may consider invading the...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Benzinga

Crude Oil Is Consolidating

On Monday morning, the Brent price is balancing at $113 per barrel The commodity marker remains uncertain – the supply isn’t expanding as quick as it is expected to, and the demand might drop as well. China is cancelling lockdowns but it does not necessarily mean that the...
TRAFFIC
moneytalksnews.com

The Ultimate Guide to Series I Bonds and Guaranteed Returns

Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared on My Stock Market Basics. Series I savings bonds, or I bonds, are by far the best opportunity in investing right now. Where else are you going to get a guaranteed return of 7% to 10% a year along with protection from both inflation and a stock market crash?
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
53K+
Followers
143K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy