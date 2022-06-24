Earnings Scheduled For June 24, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• China Online Education Gr COE is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• CarMax KMX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $9.12 billion.

• Huize Holding HUIZ is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Kanzhun BZ is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $165.98 million.

• Quotient QTNT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $8.17 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Fuwei Films (Holdings) FFHL is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

