Fresh off a $26 million funding round, startup Kangarootime is looking to jump from Seneca One to 301 Ohio Street in the Old First Ward. Kangarootime has signed a lease for the 8,400 sq.ft. of office space on the five-story building’s first floor. The space was previously occupied by CleverMethod which gave up the space when it transitioned to a remote work model.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO