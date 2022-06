The Washington Post has endorsed David Blair for County Executive in Montgomery County. In an opinion piece published this morning by the newspaper’s editorial board, the Post said that “Mr. Blair is right that unless Montgomery steps up its economic development game, improves transportation alternatives and rebalances its affordable housing supply to meet demand, the county’s prospects are anemic,” and “His detailed, proactive plan is the right medicine to revitalize the county. And his smart approach to rising crime — he would both support and reform the police — would be an upgrade on Mr. Elrich, who bungled the hiring of a new police chief.”

