Ladysmith, VA

New Ladysmith coffee shop to brew drinks, serve as place for community to connect

By Delaney Murray
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A new coffee shop in Ladysmith, Virginia, is marking its debut with a ribbon-cutting ceremony this weekend.

Starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 25, the Common Grounds Coffee Shop is celebrating its opening with a ribbon-cutting event at 7334 Ladysmith Commons Boulevard in Ruther Glen. The public is encouraged to attend the ceremony.

The coffee shop’s owners Alice and Dave Prior, who have operated a consulting business since 2018, are hoping that the shop isn’t just a place to get caffeinated, but also a spot to connect with the community and meet new friends.

“My husband and I longed for a local place to get a great cappuccino and butter croissant, to meet up with friends and neighbors in a relaxing, welcoming environment,” Alice said. “Let’s face it, coffee at home just doesn’t satisfy like the local specialty coffee experience.”

Alice Prior’s vision is to see the coffee shop become the local meeting place for the community — an idea that is reflected in the company’s mission statement: “Building Community from the Grounds Up.”

In addition to serving coffee, tea, smoothies, and breakfast and lunch options, Common Grounds Coffee will highlight local artist and bakers, provide interact access and offer meeting space for local businesses and groups. Regulars also will be rewarded through a customer loyalty program and special promotions.

Common Grounds Coffee Shop will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. seven days a week. The full menu can be found on their website.

