SD Regents Approve On Campus Alcohol Policy

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring their meeting at USD in Vermillion this week, the South Dakota Board of Regents unanimously approved an expanded alcohol sales...

SD University Projects Face Rising Costs

Many building projects are underway or planned at the six state universities in South Dakota. Board of Regents President Pam Roberts says inflation is striking many of those projects…. Roberts says they have had to cut back on some of the construction…. The Regents met at USD in...
VERMILLION, SD
drgnews.com

South Dakota Board of Regents update policy for transferring credits

The South Dakota Board of Regents (BOR) has begun the process of revising its transfer policy to improve students’ ability to seamlessly move their earned credits between the state’s public universities and technical colleges. The efforts to revise the existing policy stems from the BOR’s newly adopted strategic plan objective of increasing transfer enrollment through improved access.
COLLEGES
dakotanewsnow.com

Local residents react to SCOTUS abortion ruling

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -People have been vocal about their thoughts on the Supreme Courts recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Today people in Sioux Falls shared their thoughts on the ruling as demonstrators gathered to protest. They rallied in downtown Sioux Falls with signs and chants...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kotatv.com

Jackley, Rhoden escape upsets; Barnett ousted

WATERTOWN, S.D. - A record 687 Republican delegates descended on Watertown Saturday to have a hand in picking the nominees for three statewide offices. When all was said and done, the favorites in two of the three races would survive an upset bid, and an incumbent would be ousted. Delegates...
WATERTOWN, SD
dakotafreepress.com

Noem’s New State “Life” Website Not Entirely Helpful for Pregnant Women

One of the first things Governor Kristi Noem teed up to celebrate the Alito Court’s negation of pregnant women’s constitutional right to bodily autonomy was a new state website, Life.SD.gov, “to give women the resources they need to navigate pregnancy, birth, parenting, and adoption, if they choose.”
POLITICS
kelo.com

USDA signs agreement with South Dakota

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KELO.com) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service announced it has signed a cooperative agreement with South Dakota under the Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program. The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources will administer the program and procure and deliver...
AGRICULTURE
Axios Des Moines

Iowa's neighboring states prepare for influx of patients seeking

Data: Myers Abortion Facility Database on OSF; Map: Thomas Oide/AxiosWhile abortion access remains the same in Iowa for now, neighboring states are preparing for an influx of patients following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.Why it matters: States where abortions are protected are expecting scheduling challenges and difficulties getting people timely appointments.If Iowa's Republican trifecta passes legislation to ban abortions, Iowans will be joining thousands of others who will have to travel to blue states for the procedure.State of play: Illinois and Minnesota abortion providers are preparing for a surge of patients as they're likely to become islands in the Midwest.Minnesota expects a 10-25% influx of patients, while Planned Parenthood Illinois expects out-of-state patients to double or triple to about 20,000 to 30,000 patients, according to Business Insider.In Illinois, clinics are trying to prepare for the influx by hiring doctors from states where the procedure is no longer allowed.Of note: It's already become illegal in neighboring South Dakota. Western Iowans living close to the border can no longer seek the procedure at a clinic in Sioux Falls.What's next: Democratic lawmakers have shared concerns that Governor Kim Reynolds will call for a special session centering on abortion.
IOWA STATE
newscenter1.tv

South Dakota GOP picks experience for AG

WATERTOWN, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Republicans looking to regroup after ousting Jason Ravnsborg, gave their support for the job to a man with extensive experience in leading state and federal law enforcement agencies. The group kicked off selections for key state offices by choosing former attorney general and...
POLITICS
more955.com

Governor Noem announces Life.SD.gov

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem announced a new website, Life.SD.gov. The website helps mothers and their babies before birth and after by providing resources for pregnancy, new parents, financial assistance, and adoption. “In South Dakota, we value life. But being pro-life doesn’t just mean caring about the...
POLITICS
wnax.com

Yankton City Commission to Consider Broadway Land Sale

The Yankton City Commission, at their meeting tonight, (Monday) will talk about the possible sale of several lots on Broadway, adjacent to the city cemetery. Mayor Stephanie Moser says they will talk about a request for proposal to start toward a possible sale…. Moser says they aren’t committed to...
YANKTON, SD
newscenter1.tv

ELECTION RESULTS: South Dakota Republican Convention

WATERTOWN, S.D. — Election results are in for three contested races for Attorney General, Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of State from the South Dakota Republican Convention in Watertown. In the race for Attorney General, Marty Jackley won the race, receiving 52.7% of the votes while David Natvig received the...
WATERTOWN, SD
Plainsman

Opening bell set to ring for medical cannabis

HURON — On Nov. 3, 2020, voters in South Dakota took to the polls and were asked if they were in favor of allowing marijuana to become legal to use in the state, both recreationally and for medicinal purposes. The use of recreational marijuana was approved by the voters,...
HURON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Haugaard’s bid tests Rhoden’s role with Noem

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem refused multiple requests from news organizations to face her challenger in a statewide debate or make a joint statewide appearance prior to the June 7 Republican primary election. She still won in a landslide, defeating state Representative Steven Haugaard for the nomination 91,661 to 28,315.
POLITICS
KELOLAND TV

Abortion rights groups hold vigil in downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Friday’s ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe V Wade has sparked lots of emotions, demonstrations and protests all across the country by abortion-rights groups. One of those happened in Sioux Falls outside the Federal Courthouse. South Dakotans for Healthy Families organized...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

How Was This Town Named ‘Most Boring’ in all of South Dakota?

South Dakota is full of great places to call "home". We have a little bit of everything here in the Mount Rushmore State. Sioux Falls is one of the fastest-growing cities, the Black Hills draw in millions of tourists every year, and the taxes are lower than just about anywhere. But every state has some spots that are less appealing than others, and the town Best Life Online named for South Dakota has some scratching their heads.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

