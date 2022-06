This morning, about half an hour after the Supreme Court announced the overturn of Roe v. Wade, a crowd gathered outside the Stonewall Inn in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of Manhattan to mark another momentous occasion—this one more positive—the breaking ground of what will become the first LGBTQ+ visitor center in the U.S. park system. The Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center will be located right next to the Stonewall Inn, and will serve to celebrate and advance the legacy of the Stonewall uprising that gave way to what we know as LGBTQ+ Pride today.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO