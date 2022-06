Yesterday afternoon, the Humboldt-Hartford Gamecocks traveled to Salem to take on the Cubs in a matchup that was decided in the final inning. The Gamecocks got the game started with two runs in the opening inning, with lead-off batter Cam Quigley who tripled on the first pitch of the game, scoring the first run. Chad Morrison then scored for the Gamecocks in the top of the third, bringing the score up to 3-0 before Salem got on the board.

SALEM, SD ・ 13 HOURS AGO