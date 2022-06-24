ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Scott Curtis – Powerlist – 50 Most Influential Business Leaders in Idaho

By IBR Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScott Curtis is constantly looking ahead, as his efforts in the nonprofit sector...

9 Idaho businesses selected as finalists for Walmart Open Call 2022

On June 28-29, nine Idaho business owners will meet with Walmart merchants to pitch their businesses and products for the opportunity to be featured in Walmart stores across the country. Their pitches can land them contract deals varying from resale at a few local stores to hundreds of Walmarts and Sams Clubs across America, walmart.com ...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Get to know Idaho: How Idaho got its name

IDAHO, USA — The story of how Idaho got its name begins way back when the western U.S was full of wide-open space, already occupied by indigenous Americans, who were quickly getting pushed out by pioneers and prospectors. These territories, with names like Nebraska, Washington, and Utah, covered a...
IDAHO STATE
Ridenour Little joins BNP board

The Boise Nice Project Inc. (BNP) has elected Amy Ridenour Little to its board of directors. Ridenour Little is an award-winning nonprofit executive leader with over 20 years in the nonprofit sector, with experience in operations, financial management and human resources and talent management. She is also a seasoned development professional with more than 12 years ...
BOISE, ID
Kent Oram – Powerlist – 50 Most Influential Business Leaders in Idaho

Kent Oram’s almost 40-year career with Idaho Central Credit Union (ICCU) started right after college, when he accepted his first job as a data processing manager. That one pivotal choice kicked off a long and prosperous technology career within the credit union space. Oram has served as the president and CEO of ICCU since 2007. During ...
John Brunelle – Powerlist – 50 Most Influential Business Leaders in Idaho

As the executive director of Capital City Development Corporation (CCDC), John Brunelle has overseen more mixed-use and multiunit development than any other urban renewal authority in Idaho. For more than a decade in his role, he has coordinated financial investments that have led to the construction of numerous public facilities and infrastructure in Downtown Boise. His ...
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho is the Only State That Can Claim This

Idaho is special for many reasons. We are also great at breaking world records. This however is something special about Idaho on a geographical scale. Idaho is the only state in the United States that boarders 6 other states and another country. We have boarders on Oregon, Washington, Montana, Wyoming, Utah and Nevada and in the tip of that Panhandle, Canada. However...
Post Register

Little awards Idaho Governor’s Cup Scholarships to 40 Idaho students

Originally published June 21 on IdahoCapitalSun.com. Gov. Brad Little presented scholarships to students who received the Idaho Governor’s Cup Scholarship during ceremonies at the Idaho State Capitol on Tuesday in Boise. Altogether, 40 students received the scholarships — 25 of whom will be attending an academic program at an...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Saint Alphonsus closing certain pediatric, general surgery services

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Saint Alphonsus will be closing the STARS pediatric clinic therapy clinic and inpatient pediatric and general surgery services at the Regional Medical Center. These programs are happening because they have not been financially viable, Saint Alphonsus said, and because there are alternative services available throughout...
BOISE, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

The “Great Resignation” comes to health care jobs in Idaho

It was a very 2022 get-together: women who connected on social media, meeting in person for the first time over wine and hors d’oeuvres at a business that teaches computer coding — to talk about what comes next when you leave a career in health care. Although it is well established that Americans rarely stay […] The post The “Great Resignation” comes to health care jobs in Idaho appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
BOISE, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

No Molotov Cocktails at Mostly Peaceful Protest in Idaho

Nobody burned down any pregnancy clinics. No churches were set ablaze. No clergy were doused with blood. This is Idaho, after all. I don’t know if you can call this a large demonstration, but will point out social media makes it easier to put together a gathering in 48 hours. When I say I’m not sure about the size, it’s because we know there aren’t many liberals in the Magic Valley, however. On this issue, I could see where a majority of the coven would come out.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

Idaho Home to the Best Ran City in the United States, But it Isn’t Boise

Living in a city has many pros but also cons. There are more people, more traffic, and often things are more expensive. There are also pros to being closer to hospitals, and groceries, there is more to do than in small towns or the country, and there are more job opportunities. Some cities are just too big while others don't seem to have enough. Most people have a certain city that is their favorite. Some prefer Los Angeles for its weather or New York for all of its shows, or maybe Las Vegas for the nightlife and gambling is more your style. They are all run differently, but which city in the United States is run the best?
BOISE, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Southwest Idaho is getting hot – dangerously hot

“Today will be the hottest day of the year, so far,” said Les Colin, lead forecaster at the National Weather Service Office in Boise, where he and his fellow meteorologists are tracking a significant high pressure system and its grip over southern Idaho. “After Monday, it’ll cool back through...
BOISE, ID
saltlakemagazine.com

Daytripper: A Beer-Lover’s Weekend in Southeastern Idaho

I enjoyed a recent trip back “home” to St. Louis, where I remember the fact that STL’s brewing scene is among the best and deepest in the country. While new entries into the market have seemingly slowed in the COVID era (after a decade of non-stop growth) the town continues to make great, varied beer within the same market as the birthplace of Anheuser-Busch.
IDAHO STATE
KREM

Idaho doctor's perspective on Supreme Court abortion ruling

BOISE, Idaho — Following the Supreme Court's abortion decision Friday, KTVB discussed the political and legal side of the ruling. However, a part of this abortion equation that hasn't been discussed much over the last few months is from the provider's perspective, the doctor. Doctors are the ones in...
IDAHO STATE

