Idaho State

Garrett Lofto – Powerlist – 50 Most Influential Business Leaders in Idaho

By IBR Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGarrett Lofto has worked at JR Simplot for over 25 years, a career...

Comments / 0

9 Idaho businesses selected as finalists for Walmart Open Call 2022

On June 28-29, nine Idaho business owners will meet with Walmart merchants to pitch their businesses and products for the opportunity to be featured in Walmart stores across the country. Their pitches can land them contract deals varying from resale at a few local stores to hundreds of Walmarts and Sams Clubs across America, walmart.com ...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Get to know Idaho: How Idaho got its name

IDAHO, USA — The story of how Idaho got its name begins way back when the western U.S was full of wide-open space, already occupied by indigenous Americans, who were quickly getting pushed out by pioneers and prospectors. These territories, with names like Nebraska, Washington, and Utah, covered a...
IDAHO STATE
David Carey – Powerlist – 50 Most Influential Business Leaders in Idaho

Owner and operational manager for Hotel McCall and Jug Mountain Ranch in McCall, David Carey (and his family), also own newly renovated Foresters club and The Glass House, two historic buildings he invested in restoring due to his dedication to the McCall community. Having spent nearly every summer and vacation living and working in McCall since ...
MCCALL, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho is the Only State That Can Claim This

Idaho is special for many reasons. We are also great at breaking world records. This however is something special about Idaho on a geographical scale. Idaho is the only state in the United States that boarders 6 other states and another country. We have boarders on Oregon, Washington, Montana, Wyoming, Utah and Nevada and in the tip of that Panhandle, Canada. However...
Idaho Capital Sun

The “Great Resignation” comes to health care jobs in Idaho

It was a very 2022 get-together: women who connected on social media, meeting in person for the first time over wine and hors d’oeuvres at a business that teaches computer coding — to talk about what comes next when you leave a career in health care. Although it is well established that Americans rarely stay […] The post The “Great Resignation” comes to health care jobs in Idaho appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Little awards Idaho Governor’s Cup Scholarships to 40 Idaho students

Originally published June 21 on IdahoCapitalSun.com. Gov. Brad Little presented scholarships to students who received the Idaho Governor’s Cup Scholarship during ceremonies at the Idaho State Capitol on Tuesday in Boise. Altogether, 40 students received the scholarships — 25 of whom will be attending an academic program at an...
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

No Molotov Cocktails at Mostly Peaceful Protest in Idaho

Nobody burned down any pregnancy clinics. No churches were set ablaze. No clergy were doused with blood. This is Idaho, after all. I don’t know if you can call this a large demonstration, but will point out social media makes it easier to put together a gathering in 48 hours. When I say I’m not sure about the size, it’s because we know there aren’t many liberals in the Magic Valley, however. On this issue, I could see where a majority of the coven would come out.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

At Labrador's urging, Idaho health district stays mum on masks despite COVID resurgence

One month after Raul Labrador led the Central District Health board in voting to remove all recommendations regarding masks from district communications and the district’s website, three of the four counties in the district moved into the “high” community spread category for COVID-19, in which the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing masks in indoor public spaces. CDH said nothing. And it’ll continue to take that tack. ...
IDAHO STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

Southwest Idaho is getting hot – dangerously hot

“Today will be the hottest day of the year, so far,” said Les Colin, lead forecaster at the National Weather Service Office in Boise, where he and his fellow meteorologists are tracking a significant high pressure system and its grip over southern Idaho. “After Monday, it’ll cool back through...
BOISE, ID
98.3 The Snake

Idaho Home to the Best Ran City in the United States, But it Isn’t Boise

Living in a city has many pros but also cons. There are more people, more traffic, and often things are more expensive. There are also pros to being closer to hospitals, and groceries, there is more to do than in small towns or the country, and there are more job opportunities. Some cities are just too big while others don't seem to have enough. Most people have a certain city that is their favorite. Some prefer Los Angeles for its weather or New York for all of its shows, or maybe Las Vegas for the nightlife and gambling is more your style. They are all run differently, but which city in the United States is run the best?
BOISE, ID
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska Air Force ROTC cadet dies in incident during training exercise in Idaho

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (AP) - An Air Force ROTC cadet from Alaska died in an accident involving a Humvee during a training exercise in Idaho. Mountain Home Air Force Base says 19-year-old Mackenzie Wilson, a cadet at Oregon State University, died of injuries sustained in an accident on Friday. Wilson was from Eagle River, Alaska.
ALASKA STATE
KIVI-TV

Abortions will soon be banned in Idaho. Here's how far you'd have to travel to the nearest Planned Parenthood.

BOISE, Idaho — Today's ruling will have a huge impact on women in states where abortion will become illegal. Abortions will be banned in Idaho in 30 days with exceptions only for rape, incest and to protect the mother's life. For those seeking an abortion but do not fall in those categories, how far would someone have to travel within the region to get care?
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

Our Favorite Totally-Idaho Words & Phrases

CRICK || Prove us wrong: a crick is a running body of water that's shallower and calmer than a creak. COYOTE || Oh, you mean, "KAI-OAT?" We don't pronounce the hard E. POP || This one soothes my eight-year transplant soul. As a Chicago native, it feels like I'm hanging with my siblings on the Southside whenever an Idahoan offers me a pop or asks me if I want a pop.
BOISE, ID
impressiveinteriordesign.com

7 Things To Know Before Buying A Home In Idaho Falls

Idaho Falls is a terrific city in the county seat of Bonneville County in the U.S. state of Idaho. The city marries excellent education, a low crime rate, exciting recreation, a family-friendly environment, and excellent public transportation. Idaho Falls is a diverse city along the Snake River banks. It has gorgeous scenery and a vibrant food scene.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KREM2

North Idaho housing market won't see values drop

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Jennifer Smock said she and her team at Windermere/Coeur d’Alene Realty are often asked the same questions these days:. While she said she can’t answer those questions with absolute certainty, she did offer this:. “We're not going to see values plummet,” she said....

