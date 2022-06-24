ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Planning officials discuss variety of ways to alleviate parking issues

By Ryan Blessing Staff Writer
independentri.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Planning and Town Council officials in Narragansett have held talks to iron out parking issues in the Pier area, with an aim toward relieving congestion that happens every summer when beach visitors arrive. The council wants to improve parking — and ultimately quality of life...

#Street Parking#Free Parking#Parking Garage#Traffic#Narragansett#Town Council#Pier Parking Study#The Planning Board
NEWPORT, RI
NEWPORT, RI
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
CHARLESTOWN, RI
WEST WARWICK, RI
PROVIDENCE, RI
COVENTRY, RI
PROVIDENCE, RI
PLYMOUTH, MA

