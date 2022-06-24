Planning officials discuss variety of ways to alleviate parking issues

8:28 a.m. – Police arrested a Providence man, 61, for driving with a suspended license after police pulled him over on Post Road because his car had no inspection sticker, loud exhaust and a shattered back window. The driver said the car was not registered or insured, which police confirmed. They also found the man’s license was suspended. Police had the car towed; the man was released with a district court summons and traffic tickets for the lack of inspection and registration, and for misuse of plates.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO