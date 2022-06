Click here to read the full article. It may seem like brands are jumping headlong into digital and even virtual experiences these days, but there’s still an appreciation for some things analog. As if to remind the world of that, Fossil introduced the latest versions of its hybrid smartwatches on Monday. Basically a smartwatch disguised as a traditional wristwatch, this class of wearable is defined by mechanical arms on outside and connectivity, sensors and other bits of high tech on the inside. The blend allows for some health and fitness monitoring and notifications on the wrist — features typically only available...

AMAZON ・ 18 MINUTES AGO