On view in Seoul until July 2. BB&M Gallery is in its final week displaying the group exhibition Dream Life. Curated by renowned art critic Dan Cameron, the show brings together five diverse artists who encompass new modes of representation in American painting today. Having exhibited at some of the most prestigious institutions in the US, including LACMA, the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Whitney, the group show marks one of the first moments of exposure in Korea for any of the five artists on display.

