Silver Alert canceled, police locate missing KC woman

UPDATE, 8:05 a.m. | Police located the woman and she is safe.

EARLIER | A Silver Alert has been issued for missing Kansas City woman Demetria L. Milligan, 63.

Milligan was last seen about 3:00 a.m. Friday at 7558 Loma Vista Drive.

She last seen was on foot wearing a zebra print matching pajama set, black stocking cap and white shoes.

She has dementia that requires medication.

Milligan is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know her whereabouts, call the KC Sex Crimes Unit which handles missing adult cases at 816-234-5230.

