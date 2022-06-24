ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Alert canceled, police locate missing KC woman

By Gary Brauer
 3 days ago
UPDATE, 8:05 a.m. | Police located the woman and she is safe.

EARLIER | A Silver Alert has been issued for missing Kansas City woman Demetria L. Milligan, 63.

Milligan was last seen about 3:00 a.m. Friday at 7558 Loma Vista Drive.

She last seen was on foot wearing a zebra print matching pajama set, black stocking cap and white shoes.

She has dementia that requires medication.

Milligan is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know her whereabouts, call the KC Sex Crimes Unit which handles missing adult cases at 816-234-5230.

Kansas City police looking for missing 11-year-old girl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- Police are asking for help in locating a missing and endangered girl. Deja Johnson, 11, was last seen in the area of 39th and Brooklyn in Kansas City. She was with a small white shih tzu dog. Johnson has black hair and brown eyes. She...
Shooting in KC leaves one dead at 29th and Van Brunt

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officers are investigating a shooting that occured in the 5200 block of E. 29th Street around 3:30 p.m Sunday afternoon. When officers arrived, they found one adult man lying on the ground who had been shot and was unresponsive. When emergency services arrived, they pronounced the victim dead. The victim has […]
Three injured in shooting near 9th St. and Wyandotte St.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three people were injured in an early Sunday morning shooting near 9th St. and Wyandotte St. Kansas City, MO police say they got a call about the shooting at 1:41 a.m. Officers found two victims with gunshot wounds when they arrived at the crime scene. They say a third person was taken to a hospital by someone else.
Shooting victim dies on scene in east Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- Kansas City police are investigating a deadly shooting in the 5200 block of E. 29th Street. The shooting was reported at around 3:25 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. When arriving, officers discovered an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. He was unresponsive on the ground and...
2 injured in overnight crash involving stolen motorcycle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is suffering from life-threatening injuries and another person is suffering from serious injuries after an overnight crash involving a stolen motorcycle. According to police, the incident happened around 3:50 a.m. when the driver and passenger of a stolen orange and black Tao Motors motorcycle were traveling westbound on Mexico […]
Kansas City police investigate homicide near 82nd, Troost Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a homicide Friday night near 82nd Street and Troost Avenue. Authorities said officers were called about 8 p.m. on a disturbance inside the Family Dollar store. While police were on the way, authorities said the call was updated as a shooting.
Mahomes family reveals they are having a baby boy

One dead following shooting at Denver Ave., Van Brunt Blvd. Kansas City police are investigating a deadly shooting in the 5200 block of E. 29th Street. Firework sales heat up in Kansas City as Independence Day nears. Updated: 6 hours ago. One week away from the 4th of July holiday...
