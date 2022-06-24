ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

George R.R. Martin confirms Jon Snow 'Game of Thrones' spinoff

By Karen Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JiCQF_0gKmX3u000

June 24 (UPI) -- Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin has confirmed recent media reports about plans for a Jon Snow spin-off to his medieval fantasy drama.

Martin discussed the project, which would see Kit Harrington reprise his role of Jon Snow, in a Thursday blog post titled "Snow... and Other Stuff."

"I don't really have a spare moment today, truth be told, but I am making one, since the news has broken about the Jon Snow development and I am being deluged with requests for comment," he said.

"Yes, there is a Jon Snow show in development. The Hollywood Reporter story was largely correct," Martin continued. "Our working title for the show is Snow."

The author and producer said Snow is one of four live-action Game of Thrones "successor" shows in development at HBO, aside from the GOT prequel series -- House of the Dragon -- that is set to debut this summer. Martin said he is involved in all of the projects.

"Word got out about three of them some time ago. Ten Thousand Ships, the Nymeria show, helmed by Amanda Segel. Sea Snake, aka Nine Voyages, with Bruno Heller," Martin said. "And the Dunk & Egg show, The Hedge Knight or Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, with Steve Conrad writing. I think some of these were officially announced; in other cases, news leaked out."

Martin also said Snow has been in development almost as long as the other three shows, but "for whatever reason" hadn't been announced or leaked until last week.

"It seems as though Emilia Clarke has already mentioned that Snow was Kit's idea in a recent interview. So that part is out. Yes, it was Kit Harrington who brought the idea to us," Martin said, referring to the actress who played Snow's late lover Daenerys on GOT.

"I cannot tell you the names of the writers/showrunners, since that has not been cleared for release yet... but Kit brought them in too, his own team, and they are terrific."

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Game of Thrones' Maisie Williams Reacts to Jon Snow Spinoff News

Earlier this week, it was revealed that HBO was developing a Game of Thrones spin-off series that will focus on Kit Harington's Jon Snow character after the events of the original series. HBO played coy about confirming that the series was indeed a real thing until it was officially confirmed by Harington's former co-star Emilia Clarke. Clarke had a recent interview with Variety where she revealed that the Jon Snow spin-off was all Harington's idea. The Jon Snow actor also went to the creator of the franchise to workshop ideas for the series. Now, another one of Harington's co-stars is speaking out on the Game of Thrones sequel series. Maisie Williams spoke with PEOPLE Magazine and revealed her excitement for the Jon Snow spin-off.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

New on HBO and HBO Max July 2022

HBO Max delivers exciting new titles each month, and July is no different. The streamer is giving us plenty to look forward to this month, aside from barbecues and beach days. In thrilling news for Nathan for You fans, Nathan Fielder is returning to TV. While he’s not dropping a new season of his cult favorite show, he’s giving us something even better with an entirely new series titled The Rehearsal, which is precisely what it sounds like. Starting July 15, you can watch Fielder help people practice for some of their biggest life events before they actually happen.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Game of Thrones Star Emilia Clarke Not Interested in Reprising Daenerys

News arrived recently that Game of Thrones star Kit Harrington would be reprising his Jon Snow role and was developing a sequel series to the HBO show. Details are light on the show for the time being, including who else is involved and what the actual plot might be, but one person who already knew about it was his on-screen Aunt/well, lover, Emilia Clarke. Speaking in an interview with BBC, the actress not only confirmed that Harrington had told her about the project but confirmed that she's probably not coming back as Daenerys Targaryen. When asked outright if she would return, she said "firmly " and with a laugh: "No, I think I'm done."
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kit Harrington
Person
Emilia Clarke
Person
Steve Conrad
IGN

“I’ll Put Myself” – Chris Hemsworth Wants to Be in Deadpool 3 Just to Force Off Any Hugh Jackman Wolverine Cameos

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth will soon reprise his role as the Norse God of Thunder in the fourth film of Marvel's Thor franchise in Thor: Love and Thunder. The character made its live-action in 2011's Thor before becoming part of iconic Marvel teams such as The Avengers. Hemsworth is the currently the longest-serving actor in the MCU. However, he doesn't hold the record of playing a superhero character for the most amount of years, as that title goes to his Aussie brother in Hugh Jackman.
MOVIES
IndieWire

The Best Limited Series of the 21st Century, Ranked

Click here to read the full article. Are there any sweeter words in the age of too much TV than “limited series?” It’s a category that guarantees minimal time commitment with maximum return — be it weekly watercooler gossip or a delicious binge. The limited series is the perfect hybrid between a movie and a longer-running TV series, with intricate stories, complex characters, and just the right amount of moving parts. The fact that a series will not return makes the narrative precious and the ending paramount, even if that means leaving things deliberately open-ended. This one-off nature makes them...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo#Dragon#The Hedge Knight
HollywoodLife

Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns In Blue Skirt At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Riley Keough, 33, made a special appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5. The actress came on stage and presented a sneak peek at Elvis, the upcoming biopic film centered on Riley’s late grandfather Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler. Riley looked gorgeous in a sheer blue skirt and pink leather tube top as she introduced the glimpse of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie.
MOVIES
TVLine

The Boys Boss on the 'Herogasm' Scene That Set Off Alarm Bells: Amazon 'Has a Policy Against [Spoiler]'

Click here to read the full article. Warning: The following contains spoilers for The Boys Season 3, Episode 6. Proceed at your own risk! In addition to being “one of the more graphic hours of mainstream television,” as The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke called it, the Prime Video drama’s “Herogasm” episode also earned another distinct honor: It gave Amazon execs pause for the first time because of a certain moment involving two unlikely fornicators at the supes orgy. (Unrelated, but: Did you also catch the episode’s stealth cameo?) “We had a lot of discussion this season about the scene with Deep and the...
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Wesley Snipes Addresses His MCU Return to the Blade Reboot

Earlier this year, multi-awarded actor Mahershala Ali was confirmed to play Marvel's well-known vampire-slayer, Blade. Previously played by Wesley Snipes, the reboot will reportedly begin filming this July, however, fans have also wondered whether Snipes would return for a major role in the reboot. In a recent interview with Comicbook.com,...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
TVLine

Star Wars Vet Says Obi-Wan Kenobi Finale Cameo Was Out of 'Respect for George Lucas — Plus, Ewan Is a Pal'

Click here to read the full article. The following contains a casting spoiler from the Obi-Wan Kenobi season finale on Disney+. From early on in the first episode, Obi-Wan Kenobi‘s title character was seen trying to commune with Qui-Gon Jinn, the Jedi Master under whom he trained as in the first prequel trilogy movie, Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace. But to no avail. Until, that is, Obi-Wan had clashed not once but twice again with Darth Vader aka his onetime padawan Anakin Skywalker, and arrived at a bit of bittersweet closure following their second lightsaber duel within the Disney+...
MOVIES
Popculture

'Lord of the Rings' Fans Get Surprise Following Amazon's 'Rings of Power' Series Premieres

HarperCollins is publishing a new J.R.R. Tolkien book that should help even hardcore fans make sense of Amazon Prime Video's new series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The volume is called The Fall of Númenor, and according to The Tolkien Society, it collects all of Tolkien's writings on the Second Age of Middle Earth. It will be released just as the first season of The Rings of Power is coming to an end.
TV & VIDEOS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
385K+
Followers
59K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy