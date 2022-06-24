1 dead after motorcycle crash in Greene County; OSHP investigating

FILE PHOTO (Jasonfang/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

BATH TOWNSHIP — One man has died after a single motorcycle crash in Bath Township late Thursday night.

According to a press release from the Xenia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, officers responded to the crash on Ravenwood Drive near Dogwood Circle around 10:00 p.m.

OSHP’s investigation showed Ernest Salmons, 40, from Fairborn, was driving south on Ravenwood Drive when he drove off the roadway into a ditch.

>>2 taken to area hospitals after semi-truck crash in Springfield

When Salmons traveled into the ditch, he hit a concrete driveway culvert end, according to a press release.

Salmons was taken to Soin Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol Xenia Post.

©2022 Cox Media Group