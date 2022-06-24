ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, OH

1 dead after motorcycle crash in Greene County; OSHP investigating

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
FILE PHOTO (Jasonfang/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

BATH TOWNSHIP — One man has died after a single motorcycle crash in Bath Township late Thursday night.

According to a press release from the Xenia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, officers responded to the crash on Ravenwood Drive near Dogwood Circle around 10:00 p.m.

OSHP’s investigation showed Ernest Salmons, 40, from Fairborn, was driving south on Ravenwood Drive when he drove off the roadway into a ditch.

When Salmons traveled into the ditch, he hit a concrete driveway culvert end, according to a press release.

Salmons was taken to Soin Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol Xenia Post.

WHIO Dayton

1 taken to hospital after crash in Dayton

DAYTON — One person was injured after a crash in Dayton Sunday morning. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed crews were called to respond to the crash at North Gettysburg Avenue and Salem Avenue. The crash was reported shortly before 8:30 a.m., according to initial reports. Dispatch records indicate the...
DAYTON, OH
