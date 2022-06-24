1 dead after motorcycle crash in Greene County; OSHP investigating
BATH TOWNSHIP — One man has died after a single motorcycle crash in Bath Township late Thursday night.
According to a press release from the Xenia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, officers responded to the crash on Ravenwood Drive near Dogwood Circle around 10:00 p.m.
OSHP’s investigation showed Ernest Salmons, 40, from Fairborn, was driving south on Ravenwood Drive when he drove off the roadway into a ditch.
>>2 taken to area hospitals after semi-truck crash in Springfield
When Salmons traveled into the ditch, he hit a concrete driveway culvert end, according to a press release.
Salmons was taken to Soin Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.
The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol Xenia Post.
©2022 Cox Media Group
Comments / 0