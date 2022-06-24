ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NJ

JACK McCAFFERY: Draft night trade for De’Anthony Melton a reflection of Sixers’ urgency

By Jack McCaffery
Trentonian
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAMDEN — The latest disappointing 76ers season had just finished, and there was Daryl Morey with half a promise and half a plea. “We are,” he said, “going to figure this out.”. After so many ideas, gimmicks, losses, draft risks and processes, that’s where it had...

Larry Brown Sports

Draymond Green reacts to Kyrie Irving Lakers rumors

Draymond Green does have his eye on the rumors linking the Los Angeles Lakers to a potential Kyrie Irving trade. In an interview with Lucas Shaw of Bloomberg, Green expressed skepticism about Irving possibly being traded by Brooklyn to the Lakers. Irving has a $36 million player option with the Nets and would likely only make around $6 million the Lakers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Camden, NJ
Basketball
Camden, NJ
Sports
Camden, NJ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Clemson wide receiver is headed to the USFL championship game

One of Clemson’s former wide receivers is headed to the United States Football League (USFL) championship game. Playing in the semifinals on Saturday, Diondre Overton and the Philadelphia Stars defeated the New Jersey Generals, 19-14, to advance to the final against the Birmingham Stallions, which will be played on July 3. The Stars and the Stallions played once in the regular season when the Stallions defeated the Stars by 13 points. In the win over the Generals, Overton finished with two receptions for a team-high 65 yards, 50 of which came on this bomb which set up a field goal attempt that was missed. 👏 @diondreoverton_ for 50 yards! 😤 📺: @FOXSports pic.twitter.com/rSRWRzp35p — Philadelphia Stars (@USFLStars) June 25, 2022 BIG DUB. 🔜🏆@diondreoverton_ pic.twitter.com/6yvrTwCKlQ — Philadelphia Stars (@USFLStars) June 25, 2022 Overton spent four seasons at Clemson from 2016 to 2019, winning two national championships. In his last season, he was fifth in receiving yards for the Tigers with 352 on 22 receptions while playing in 11 games. Coming out of high school, he was rated as a four-star prospect by 247Sports Composite. List Four recruits to keep an eye on that Clemson could land in the coming weeks
CLEMSON, SC

