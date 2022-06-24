ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Mets vs. Marlins odds, prediction, line: 2022 MLB picks, Friday, June 24 best bets from proven model

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn intriguing National League East matchup is set for Friday evening in Miami. The Miami Marlins welcome the New York Mets to town to begin a weekend series between rivals. New York is 45-26 this season and leading the division despite a 1-3 record in the last four games. Miami is...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Mets players had fun with Buck Showalter after latest win

Things are going well for the New York Mets, as is obvious from their postgame antics on Sunday. The Mets moved to 47-26 with their 5-3 win over the Miami Marlins Sunday, and things got a bit silly in the postgame handshakes. Several Mets players, seemingly unimpressed with manager Buck Showalter’s insistence on wearing his pullover in Miami in June, tried to get it off him.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Mariners-Angels brawl: Punches thrown, eight ejections made as Jesse Winker hit by pitch leads to heated fight

A brawl -- an actual brawl, not one where a bunch of players stand around kind of shoving -- erupted between the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels Sunday in Anaheim. There were a decent number of punches thrown and lots of drama that meant baseball didn't resume for quite a while. Eventually, there were eight ejections -- six players and both managers.
SEATTLE, WA
MLB

Stream LIVE: Mets, Marlins clash on Peacock

This week's “MLB Sunday Leadoff” game features a National League East showdown between the first-place Mets and the Marlins, and you can stream it live right now on Peacock. Led by slugger Pete Alonso, who leads the National League with 22 home runs, the Mets have spent the...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Sports
FanSided

Knicks free agency rumors: New York expected to make immediate push for this player

The New York Knicks are reportedly prepared to make a lucrative offer to a particular free agent this offseason. The New York Knicks left many baffled on the night of the NBA Draft. They made multiple trades in the first-round, and ended up with zero players. Instead, they have future first-round selections and dumped the contract of Kemba Walker to the Detroit Pistons. This is all reportedly part of a plan to sign a free agent this offseason.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Three reasons why the Yankees will break the 2001 Mariners' 116-win record -- and three reasons why they won't

There was a heavyweight fight in the Bronx this past weekend. The New York Yankees and Houston Astros, owners of the American League's two best records, met for a four-game series at Yankee Stadium. It was eventful. Aaron Judge had walk-off hits Thursday and Sunday, three Astros pitchers threw a combined no-hitter Saturday, and Jose Altuve reached base 10 times in four games.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taijuan Walker
Yardbarker

Phillies defeat Padres but lose Bryce Harper (fractured thumb)

Philadelphia lost Bryce Harper "for an indefinite period of time" Saturday night with a fractured left thumb when he was hit by a 97-mph Blake Snell fastball during the Phillies' 4-2 victory over the Padres in San Diego. Harper fell to the ground in pain after getting hit in the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

USFL will return for second season, will play in multiple hub cities with no expansion in 2023

The USFL will accomplish a feat no spring football league not affiliated with the NFL has reached since the original name of the league that bears its name -- have a second season. Executive Producer Eric Shanks told Sports Business Journal the USFL will return for a second season and all eight teams from its inaugural season in 2022 will also be back.
NFL
CBS Sports

Mets' Colin Holderman: Activated and optioned

The Mets reinstated Holderman (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list Monday and optioned him to Triple-A Syracuse, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. New York saw enough from Holderman during his one-inning rehab appearance Sunday with Syracuse to deduce that he was healthy, but the big club apparently doesn't have a spot available in the bullpen for the right-hander at the moment. After providing a 3.18 ERA while striking out 14 over 11.1 innings for New York prior to landing on the IL on June 11, Holderman should be first in line for a call-up if the Mets require an extra relief arm at any point.
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National League East#The New York Mets#Caesars#Sportsline#Mets 120 Mets#Stubhub
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Shelved with plantar fasciitis

The Cardinals placed Bader on the 10-day injured list Monday due to plantar fasciitis in his right foot. Though Bader started all three of games of the Cardinals' weekend series with the Cubs and wasn't forced to exit early at any point, he's been playing through plantar fasciitis in the foot since spring training, according to Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat. Bader doesn't have any imminent plans to have a procedure to current the issue, but it's apparently bothersome enough that he'll have to head to the IL, where he'll join fellow outfielders Tyler O'Neill (hamstring) and Corey Dickerson (calf). The Cardinals called up Conner Capel from Triple-A Memphis to add a healthy body to the outfield, but the trio of Lars Nootbaar, Dylan Carlson and Brendan Donovan could be manager Oliver Marmol's preferred outfield configuration while Bader is on the shelf. The 28-year-old Bader currently ranks tied for sixth in the majors with 15 stolen bases on the season.
MLB
CBS Sports

Pirates' Anthony Banda: Cast off 40-man roster

The Pirates designated Banda for assignment Monday. Banda was booted off the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster with the Pirates needing to clear room for right-hander Miguel Yajure, who was called up from Triple-A Indianapolis to start Monday's game in Washington. Over his 23 appearances with Pittsburgh this season, Banda had languished in a middle-relief role, turning in a 6.41 ERA and 1.98 WHIP in 19.2 innings.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Max Muncy: Steps out of lineup

Muncy is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against Atlanta, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports. Muncy started the past nine games and will receive Saturday off after posting a .219/.375/.313 slash line during that stretch. Justin Turner will shift to third base while catcher Will Smith rests his legs as the designated hitter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Kyrie Irving rumors: Star noncommittal to Nets; Lakers reportedly only team exploring sign-and-trade options

The Brooklyn Nets-Kyrie Irving saga has taken another turn after it was recently reported that the two sides weren't close on an agreement for a new contract. With the two sides reaching a stalemate on a new deal, the Nets have reportedly allowed Irving to discuss sign-and-trade offers with other teams that would end his time in Brooklyn, per the New York Daily News.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

NBA contract extensions: LeBron James, Zion Williamson, Nikola Jokic among 50 candidates to sign in offseason

June 30 marks the official beginning of the NBA offseason, but it's not all about free agency. There will be trades, and there will be contract extensions, and some of the trades will be because of contract extensions that do not come to pass. If you want to be prepared for the deals that might go down, you need to know which players can sign these extensions.
NBA
CBS Sports

Astros' Lance McCullers: Faces live hitters Saturday

McCullers (forearm) threw approximately 20 pitches against live hitters Saturday, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports. McCullers faced live hitters for the first time Saturday, and he incorporated sinkers, cutters, changeups and a slider during the throwing session while his velocity reached 93 mph. He wasn't initially expected to throw a slider, and he's said that tossing his slider will be one of the biggest hurdles to clear in his recovery, per Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle. The right-hander has been throwing off a mound for nearly a month and will continue to face live hitters in the near future.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Brewers' Pablo Reyes: Sent back to Triple-A

The Brewers optioned Reyes to Triple-A Nashville on Monday. Reyes' demotion likely sets the stage for the Brewers to activate right-hander Brandon Woodruff (hand) from the 15-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Tuesday at Tampa Bay. The 28-year-old utility man was up with Milwaukee for just one day and didn't appear off the bench in Sunday's win over the Blue Jays.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy