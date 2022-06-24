ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

16-year-old girl seriously wounded in Chatham shooting

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
fox32chicago.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - A 16-year-old girl was shot and seriously wounded early Friday as a relative was parking in Chatham on the Far South Side. The...

www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Gunman arrested after South Deering shooting

CHICAGO - A gunman was arrested after shooting a man during an argument Monday morning in the South Deering neighborhood. A 21-year-old man was arguing with someone he knew when they pulled out a gun and started shooting around 10:41 a.m. in the 3000 block of East 97th Street, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

3 shot, 3 stabbed and police sergeant wounded in separate attacks overnight in Lake View

CHICAGO - Three people were shot, three people were stabbed and a Chicago police sergeant was wounded in separate attacks hours apart overnight in the Lake View neighborhood. The police sergeant was taking a person into custody around 8:33 p.m. Sunday when he was punched in the head by a 21-year-old woman in the 3300 block of North Clark Street, officials said.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chatham, IL
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
fox32chicago.com

Man, 25, shot in Marquette Park

CHICAGO - A man was shot several times during a drive-by early Monday in the Marquette Park neighborhood. The 25-year-old was shot multiple times in the buttocks by someone in a gray Cadillac sedan around 1:53 a.m. in the 7200 block of South Artesian Avenue, police said. He was taken...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man charged in shooting outside popular Lake View bar

CHICAGO - An Oak Lawn man was charged in the shooting of another man outside a popular North Side bar earlier this month. Anthony Lampkins, 33, was arrested Sunday and was charged with one felony count of aggravated battery a firearm, according to police. Police identified Lampkins as the gunman...
OAK LAWN, IL
CBS Chicago

1 man in serious condition, another man injured in River North shooting

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police responded to a shooting in River North early Monday morning. Police said shots were fired from a black Jeep around 2 a.m. in the 400 block of North State Street, hitting two people. A 29-year-old man is in serious condition at Northwestern Hospital. A second victim was grazed by a bullet and treated at the scene. No arrests have been made. 
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Pair wounded in River North drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - Two men were wounded in a drive-by shooting Monday morning in the River North neighborhood. A 29-year-old man and a man in his 20s were outside around 3:40 a.m. when someone traveling in Jeep started shooting at them in the 400 block of North State Street, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Chicago Police#Violent Crime
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police say shootings, homicides are down despite violent weekend

CHICAGO - It was another violent weekend in the city of Chicago with 27 people wounded in shootings, and six people killed — including a 5-month-old girl. Several neighborhoods across the city saw violence. Monday afternoon, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown continued to tout that shootings and homicides are...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

Illinois man charged with killing mom, dog

KENDALL COUNTY, Ill. - A 26-year-old Illinois man has been charged with killing his mother and a dog in Plattville Saturday. Cody R. Sales, of Plattville, faces first-degree murder and aggravated animal cruelty charges. At about 6:12 p.m. Saturday, Kendall County Sheriff's deputies responded to a residence in the 6000...
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

2 men shot, 1 seriously wounded in Chicago Lawn

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men were shot in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood Sunday morning. Police said the men were standing with a group of people, in the 2400 block of West 71st Street around 6:33 a.m., when two unknown offenders approached and fired multiple shots – striking the victims.A 30-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in serious condition.The second victim, a 51-year-old man, suffered a gunshot wound to the back and side and was also transported to Advocate Christ in stable condition. The offenders fled in an unknown direction, police said. No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Six injured when driver runs over people in Chicago's Schiller Woods Forest Preserve

CHICAGO - Six people were injured on Sunday when an elderly driver ran them over at Chicago's Schiller Woods Forest Preserve on the Northwest Side. A Forest Preserves official told FOX 32 Chicago that at 6:49 p.m., Forest Preserves Police responded to an incident in which an 89-year-old driver struck five individuals with her vehicle.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Pair sought in armed robbery on CTA Red Line

CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for two suspects wanted for robbing a man at gunpoint on the CTA Red Line on Chicago's South Side. On Monday, police released images of the suspects who allegedly flashed a gun and forcefully took the belongings of a 44-year-old man on June 15 at the 69th Street Red Line station.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Journal

4-year-old girl beaten to death in Chatham

CHICAGO - A 4-year-old girl's death has been ruled a homicide due to child abuse after she was taken to Comer Children's Hospital with trauma all over her body late Friday night, authorities said. Police were called to Comer Children's Hospital around 11:00 p.m. last night after a 4-year-old girl...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man dragged during attempted carjacking at parking garage in Streeterville

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was carjacked in a parked garage in Streeterville Monday morning. The victim told CBS 2 he was just getting off work when someone tried to take his car. Police said it happened around 6:30 a.m. in a garage on McClurg Court and Ontario Street by Northwestern Hospital. "As I'm coming toward my vehicle, they guy's rushing toward me, trying to get into my vehicle, at this point we are rationing for my car," the victim told CBS 2. "As he gets in the vehicle he's trying to take off."Police on the scene said a stolen vehicle from an earlier carjacking just blocks away was used as the getaway car.Though not advised by police, this is what the victim did next with the attempted carjacker at the wheel."I grabbed onto the door, he dragged me with my car," The victim said. "That's when the vehicle hit another car over there, so then he jumps out the passenger side and runs and gets into another vehicle and they take off."The victim said he did suffer some scratches on his hand.  Police say you should avoid going after your vehicle during a carjacking.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy