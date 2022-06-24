Secretary Becerra and Congresswoman Bush tour CWE Planned Parenthood

ST. LOUIS – The Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra will visit St. Louis on Friday.

He will visit the Planned Parenthood location in the Central West End. He and Congresswoman Cori Bush will join a roundtable discussion. They’ll look at the upcoming Supreme Court ruling on Roe v. Wade. They’ll also discuss Medicaid law.

Missouri lawmakers recently voted to block public funding for Planned Parenthood services, including non-abortion services.

Bush and Becerra also plan to tour the Planned Parenthood clinic in Fairview Heights, Illinois.

